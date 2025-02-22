Focused, energetic, together Kansas flips script of Utah trip against OSU

Kansas went from losing by 34 to BYU on Tuesday to beating Oklahoma State by 32 in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Jayhawks looked unrecognizable from the team that lost both games of their Utah road swing.

Bill Self said Kansas looked much more like a collective unit in the game against the Cowboys.

“I thought that we were a very focused, very energetic, very together team today,” Self said. “Whereas in Utah, I thought our intentions were good, but we were more or less on islands as opposed to together. So, you know, good thoughts, good intentions, but there wasn’t the same want-to collectively.”

Diggy Coit, who finished with 15 points and five made threes, emphasized that Kansas came out as a more together team.

“The biggest difference [from Utah] is the first five came ready to play, our leaders were leaders, and everybody had the same goal, were on the same page across the board,” Coit said.

One sequence that exemplified the Jayhawks’ togetherness happened late in the first half. Dajuan Harris drove the baseline and kicked to Rylan Griffen, who passed it to Zeke Mayo who found a cutting Hunter Dickinson to put the Jayhawks up 50-23. Griffen or Mayo could have taken semi-open threes but passed them up to find the best shot.

“That’s how you’re supposed to play,” Self said. “To be honest with you, when we have played well this year that’s how we play. We should look to drive the ball more, but drive it off of closeouts and ball movements rather than just trying to go one-on-one.”

Kansas assisted on 60% of made baskets against Oklahoma State, and the 23 assists were the most since the Jayhawks’ win over Iowa State earlier this month. Part of it was due to Oklahoma State’s defensive style, but Self also thought Kansas shared it well in the first half.

“When teams pressure, it spreads the defense, so it’s easier to look like you have better ball and body movement,” Self said. “But I thought – first half – that ball hummed… I thought the ball really moved. I thought we shared it. I thought we played unselfish.”

The Jayhawks forced 17 turnovers leading to 27 points. Kansas also scored 12 points in transition and looked much faster than it did against BYU on Tuesday.

“We didn’t do anything different than is our game plan every single game, we just did it with a little bit more intensity today, and it looked to me like we were a much faster team,” Self said. “We didn’t get faster since Tuesday, but I think our energy level was so much better. We just looked so much quicker.”

Self and his team emphasized a “new-season” mentality heading into the Oklahoma State game. They wanted to put the struggles behind them and finish strong in the postseason. Saturday’s showing reflected a team that is looking to the future, not the past.

“We’re 1-0,” Self said. “That’s what we’re talking about. And everybody’s stat sheet in what they’re averaging this year is exactly what happened today. And we’re not even gonna talk about the other stuff right now.”