“I told the football team that I put on a helmet in fourth grade until I graduated from Ohio Wesleyan,” Long said. “I played division three football where you really played because you love the game. Football is in my blood and it is part of who I am, and made me who I am.”

After graduating from high school he was a quarterback at Ohio Wesleyan, a division three program where he started as a freshman. That was part of his speech he delivered to the KU football team last week.

Before Jeff Long was leading a Power Five athletic department and appearing on national TV as the chairman of the first College Football College Playoff committee he was a football player. Fourth grade to be exact. And from there football has always been a part of his life.

It was football that started the path for Long to succeed in college administration. After his playing days at Ohio Wesleyan he moved into coaching. His first job out of college was a grad assistant position at Miami (Ohio). Then a position as the on-campus recruiting coordinator at North Carolina State. In 1986 he landed a full-time, on the field position coaching tight ends at Duke.

He spent one more year in the coaching profession in 1987 working as grad assistant at Michigan under legendary coach Bo Schembechler. After that his career in the administration business kicked off with a job at Rice and back to Michigan as an associate athletic director.

Long would go onto to build an impressive resume including jobs at Arkansas and Pittsburgh. Along the way he was named national athletic director twice. It was those days in coaching he attributes helping him be successful along the way.

“I think the coaches that I lead have an appreciation because I have been in their chair,” Long said. “I do understand what they do. We have less and less athletic directors who have actually coached. I view that as an advantage for me as I lead a program.”

Since Long’s initial press conference at Kansas to his first full week on campus the most popular question he fields is about the football program. Nobody understands the importance of a strong football program more than Long. But one thing he is clear about, his department is much more than football.

At Arkansas Long led the Razorbacks to success in several sports. In eight of the last 10 years they finished in the Top 25 in the Learfield Cup standings, which measures success in all sports. They won 34 conference titles and had 139 post-season appearances.

“I have an appreciation for all coaches whether it is softball, baseball, football, track or all of them and the process,” he said. “Having to recruit, having to schedule, having to have the resources to hire a staff, and dealing with student-athletes.”

Football helped mold him into the person he is now, but his passion is with all of the sports under his direction.

“I love the game of football but I am also engaged in every one of our sports,” he said. “I love the competition and I love to see what intercollegiate athletics does to help people and develop who they are. It mentally prepares them for the rest of their lives. And that's in the essence what we are all about.”