For Kansas, the dream of winning a National Championship became a reality

For Kansas, the run will remain forever unforgettable. For Bill Self’s squad, the six-game run began in Fort Worth, Texas, and ended in New Orleans, La. What took place during that six-game run catapulted Kansas to a level of greatness that only five other teams have experienced throughout the entire history of Kansas basketball.

As it turned out, Kansas, after winning the Big 12 regular-season championship and Big 12 tournament championship, wasn’t done. In fact, the Jayhawks were just getting started. Along the way, Kansas also became the winningest program in the history of college basketball.

In earning the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Kansas opened up the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. The Jayhawks began their quest to greatness against Texas Southern at Dickies Arena.

Kansas, in the opening round, defeated Texas Southern, 83-56. The Jayhawks were led by Remy Martin (15), Christian Braun (14), Dajuan Harris (12), Jalen Wilson (11), and Ochai Agbaji (11). The Jayhawks, in leading by as many as 32 points, led the Tigers for 37:07 and trailed for just 1:56 of actual game time.

In the second round, Self’s squad defeated Creighton, 79-72. Playing without Ryan Kalkbrenner, who suffered a season-ending injury against San Diego State the game prior, the Blue Jays had Kansas up against the ropes, but the Jayhawks made some key plays down the stretch, including a steal and dunk by Ochai Agbaji late in the game, to advance to the Sweet 16.

Against Creighton, Remy Martin scored a game-high 20 points, while Ochai Agbaji added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jalen Wilson chipped in 14 points and 14 rebounds.

In advancing to Chicago, Ill., site of the Sweet 16, Kansas, while playing inside the famed United Center, advanced to the Elite Eight by defeating Providence. The Jayhawks led, 26-17 at the half, but were outscored in the second half, 44-40.

Kansas, in leading for 35 minutes, was led by Martin, who scored a game-high 23 points, and Jalen Wilson, who added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

On March 27, Kansas saved its best performance in the United Center for its last during its time in Chicago. After trailing Miami by six points, 35-29 at the half, Self’s squad blasted the Hurricanes, 47-15 in the second half. Kansas could do no wrong against Miami after halftime and cruised to the Final Four, 70-56.

Ochai Agbaji led the way with 18 points, while David McCormack added 15 points and Christian Braun chipped in 12 points.

After spending a few days in New Orleans, La., site of this year's Final Four, Kansas finally took the court against Villanova on April 2 and, in advancing to the National Championship game, never trailed the Wildcats.

In leading for 39:41 of game time, David McCormack scored 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Ochai Agbaji added 21 points, Jalen Wilson tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Christian Braun finished with 10 points and five assists.

Kansas defeated Villanova, 81-65 to advance to the National Championship game.

Two nights later, Kansas and North Carolina met on the first Monday night in April for the biggest prize the game has to offer. Playing for the right to be crowned National Champion, the Tar Heels jumped all over Self’s squad early on and led by 15 points, 40-25, at the half.

However, in the second half, Kansas looked like a completely different team and outscored North Carolina, 47-29. Five players, Wilson (15), McCormack (15), Martin (14), Braun (12), and Agbaji (12) scored in double-figures for Kansas, but it was McCormack that sealed the game late for the Jayhawks.

Up by one point late in the game, McCormack, with Brady Manek on his back, connected on a shot deep in the post that gave Kansas a three-point lead with 22 seconds left in the game. North Carolina had one final shot to tie the game, but Caleb Love came up short on his three-point attempt and, as the final buzzer sounded, Kansas had emerged victorious, 72-69.

Kansas, for the first time since 2008, walked off the court victorious on the first Monday night in April.

“There wasn't much inspiration,” said Self. “I did tell them before the half was over, I said, which would be harder, being down nine with two minutes left or being down 15 with 20? And they all said being down nine with two minutes left. So, we can do this. And because that's the way it was in '08.

“And we got, what did we get, three or four stops in a row to start the half,” he added. “And 15 went to nine like that (snapping fingers) and it was anybody's game. It was special how Juan triggered that to start the second half.”

The outcome of Monday night's National Championship game wouldn’t have been possible without David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va.

McCormack, against North Carolina, scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Offensively, he converted 7-of-15 field goals and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

McCormack, late on Monday night, talked about what it felt like to score the last two baskets in the biggest game of the season.

“It was a big play,” said McCormack. “And it shows how much trust Coach and teammates have in me. Coach called the play and said we're going to throw it inside and we have trust in you and faith in you to deliver and get us a basket.

“I just prevailed, I made the basket happen,” he added. “I appreciate them for allowing me to have that opportunity.”

On a night when Kansas needed to be at its best, especially after trailing by 15 points at the half, a couple of players stepped up a made game-changing plays in the second half.

Braun, the 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard from Burlington, Kan., converted two layups midway through the second half that pulled Kansas to within one point of North Carolina. His assist with 10:21 left in the game put the Jayhawks up by three points, 53-50, over the Tar Heels.

Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas, drilled a shot from behind the arc that increased KU’s lead over UNC to four points, 63-59. Wilson, with 10:08 left in the game, converted an old-fashioned three-point play after being fouled on a drive to the basket.

Wilson, who finished the game 5-of-13 from the field, 1-of-5 from behind the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line, also pulled down four rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked one shot.

Agbaji, who opened up the game with a big shot from behind the arc for Kansas, made a number of big-time plays for the Jayhawks on Monday night. Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard from Kansas City, Mo., tied the game at 50-50 with 10:53 left in the game following a layup and made free throw. His one assist of the game pulled Kansas to within one point of UNC with 12:44 left in the game.



