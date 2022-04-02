For Kansas, the time is now

Martin scored 10 points against TCU, 12 points against Texas Tech, 15 points against Texas Southern, 20 points against Creighton, 23 points against Providence, and, against Miami (FL), Martin scored nine points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists, and was credited with one steal.

Without question, a big key for Kansas late in the season was the emergence of Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif. Martin, the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, suffered a knee injury against Nevada on December 29 and, for much of the season, played a limited role. However, Martin, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Region, is playing the best basketball of his Kansas career.

However, Self’s squad, in a short period of time, managed to piece everything together in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas, since beating TCU and Texas at home, owns victories over West Virginia (Big 12 Tournament), TCU (Big 12 Tournament), Texas Tech (Big 12 Tournament Championship), Texas Southern (NCAA Tournament), Creighton (NCAA Tournament), Providence (NCAA Tournament), and Miami (NCAA Tournament).

The was a time not long ago when many wondered if this Kansas team had what it takes to make a deep run in Mach. The Jayhawks lost back-to-back games to Baylor and TCU and, after those two losses, struggled to defeat TCU and Texas at home to close out the regular season.

Kansas claimed its 13th NCAA Midwest Region Tournament title with a 76-50 win over No. 10-seed Miami on Sunday, March 27, in Chicago. With the win, the Jayhawks advance to the 16th Final Four in program history and fourth under head coach Bill Self.

Set to play in its 16th Final Four, No. 1-seed Kansas (32-6) will meet No. 2-seed Villanova (30-7) on Saturday, April 2, at 5:09 p.m. CST at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on TBS with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (reporter) on the call.

“We're obviously very excited to be in New Orleans,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “We were actually here ten years ago and had a great time. I'm proud to have my team here representing our university.”

New Orleans – For Bill Self and Kansas (32-6), the time is now. The Jayhawks, during the month of March, rattled off nine straight wins, became the all-time winningest program in college basketball, and are just one win away from advancing to the National Championship game.

During KU’s nine-game winning streak, Martin has dished out 23 assists to just nine turnovers.

“Well, Remy is probably different than anybody I've ever coached, but I've loved coaching him because I love his personality and I love his energy and these things,” said Self. “It's just been unfortunate for him this year because he's probably had as frustrating a year as I can ever remember somebody that wasn't out with a season-ending injury. He comes to practice, works hard every day, does an extra two to three hours of treatment, whatever it is, and you get to practice and some days maybe he can go and some days maybe he can't even go. We recommended that he shut it down. He shut it down.

“Now I see and have seen what his presence can actually mean and how it can benefit a team,” he added. “I'm still trying to figure it out, to be honest, how to incorporate him the best I can, but to give him credit because he's figured out how to fit in with what we do. “So, I give him the credit. He's been awesome. But we didn't have anybody that you could run bad offense and come away with a basket, and he's one of those guys, and that's so important this year.”

Winners of nine straight games, Kansas will now turn its attention to a team it's quite familiar with in NCAA Tournament play. In 2008, Self’s squad defeated Villanova, 72-57 in the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks won their and only National Championship under Self, and the first since1988.

In 2016, Villanova got the best of Kansas, 64-59 in the Elite Eight and, in 2018, Jay Wright’s squad hammered Kansas, 95-79 in the Final Four. The Wildcats, in the National Championship game, defeated Michigan, 79-62.

Kansas, with a trip to the National Championship game on the line, would love nothing more than to turn the tables on a Villanova team that won it all in 2016 and 2018.

“When you play coinflip games, you can play well and not, you know, win, obviously,” said Self. “Certainly, with the teams that are in this field, primarily Villanova, is our concern. You can play well and still not win. I anticipate a highly competitive, but fun, atmosphere and contest. Even though you’re playing for the highest of stakes our sports has to offer, it shouldn’t be lost that it’s also a reward for, you know, a job well done throughout the season and obviously, in the tournament.

“I think our guys will be able to do that,” he added. “I think you guys saw some things, personality-wise, with them, throughout the year and primarily here lately, that would tell you that the guys are really enjoying themselves right now.”

Kansas, without question, is faced with an opportunity that few get to experience. Later tonight, the Jayhawks, with a win over Villanova, will advance to the National Championship game on Monday night.

During Thursday’s media session, Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, and Dajuan Harris were asked how basketball has impacted their lives?

“Basketball, I mean, especially here at Kansas, my time here, I've met a lot of people, new faces and a lot of new networking and just a lot of new connections,” said Agbaji.

“I'd say basketball has brought me to my closest friends,” said Wilson. “People who I call brothers now. Memories that I'll never forget, especially in college. I mean just definitely brought me to a whole other world. Basketball is my entire life. I don't know what I would do without it.

“I would say the relationships I built with basketball and just traveling, like what Jalen said, my brothers, has been fun throughout these years,” said Braun. “And I got a lot of little brothers now.

“Basketball is everything,” said Harris. If I didn't have basketball I wouldn't be sitting here if I didn't have basketball, I'd probably be doing something I ain't supposed to be doing. I'm just grateful that I get to play this sport that I'm playing now.”



