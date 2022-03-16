For No. 1 seed Kansas, Tournament run begins on Thursday

Fort Worth, Texas – Kansas (28-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, will begin its NCAA Tournament run against Texas Southern (19-12; 13-5) on Thursday night at 8:57 p.m. Central time inside Dickies Arena. Kansas, winners of the Big 12 regular season and post-season championship, met with the media on Wednesday afternoon. “Well, on behalf of my team, we're all very excited to be here,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Wednesday afternoon. “You know, we haven't been here in a normal way at all the last two years, and we certainly missed it. And when you take something away from you, sometimes it makes it feel just how special it is when you get a chance to have it. “And so, we're excited to be here and competing at Fort Worth,” he added. “And looking forward to every minute of it.” Kansas arrived in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday evening playing its best basketball of the season. Self’s squad, since losing to TCU on March 1, has rattled off five straight wins with NCAA Tournament play set to kick off on Thursday. The Jayhawks, during that stretch, own victories over TCU, Texas, West Virginia, TCU, and Texas Tech. On Tuesday, Self said Kansas had a pep in its step coming off a Big 12 tournament championship and Selection Sunday. What, if at all, can Self do to ensure that carries over? Can he bottle that up in any way to carry it over to this week? “Well, I think, you know, hopefully, the confidence, you know, the good feeling of winning is something that you can bottle, so to speak, in a way to help carry over,” said Self. “But the bottom line is this: The way it's set up is you have good things happen, you have a feeling of energy, adrenaline, excitement. “But there's a time that passes, and you have to kind of recreate that because you can't continue that each and every day,” he added. “But I think we got it in us to recreate that in a way. I know our guys are very excited to play.” Kansas, late on Thursday evening, will begin its NCAA Tournament run inside Dickies Arena against Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers arrived in Fort Worth, Texas after defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 76-67 in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday. This season, Texas Southern is led by John Walker III (10.1), Joirdon Karl Nicholas (9.1), Bryson Etienne (8.9), and PJ Henry (8.5). Brison Gresham averages a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game, while Henry leads the way with 28 blocked shots this season. Against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Etienne (21), Walker (16), and Henry (14) scored in double-figures, while Gresham pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked six shots. Self, while addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, talked about the matchup against Texas Southern.



Mitch Lightfoot is day-to-day (USATodaySportsImages.com)

“Well, I've known Johnny a long time,” said Self. “Great guy, great coach. I've watched quite a bit of tape on him. And the thing that -- there's a lot of things that impress me. Obviously, he's going to play a lot of guys. But defensively, you know, you look at them and they're giving up, I don't know exactly what it is, 39.43 percent for the year. And you think, wow. I mean, there's some good teams in our league that guard that aren't close to that. And then you think, well, maybe it's skewed a little bit from nonconference. And I looked at nonconference, and I think it's 39.6 in nonconference, and they played a monster schedule. “So they've got interchangeable parts,” he added. “They've got three big guys they can throw you at you. And one of them is as athletic as any big we've gone against all year long. They've got a four-man that can stretch it in Walker. And you certainly have a quick play upfront. So I think they're good. I think they've got a good team. I don't think that by any stretch after studying them they don't look like a 16 seed to me at all. So we know we'll have to really compete and play well.” One unknown heading into Thursday nights game against Texas Southern is the availability of Mitch Lightfoot, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz. Lightfoot, who suffered a left sprained knee against Texas Tech in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament, has been limited in practice since Kansas began preparing for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. “Well, it's still day-to-day,” said Self. “He practiced some today. Did not go full, but he did do some contact stuff, but it was limited. So we'll wait and see how he feels tomorrow. But we're hopeful he's available to us, but we're -- like I said before, we're not going to put him out there if we think there's -- if that puts him in some form of risk. But he's made tremendous improvements since Saturday.” While Kansas hopes to make a deep run in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, David McCormack, Remy Martin, and Dajuan Harris are just thankful that the event, for the most part, is back to its fun-filled format Two years ago, the NCAA Tournament was completely canceled. A year ago, the event was played in a bubble in Indianapolis. This year, the NCAA Tournament is officially back. “You know, March is just a great feeling,” said McCormack. “Still get to play basketball. We were coming in with great energy. Today we had a fairly good practice, just kind of getting after and preparing for our game and making sure we have a great mindset to lock-in. It's a great feeling to be here, since last year was cut short for us and the year before, the season ended on an early term. So I appreciate every moment that I have to play in this month.” Martin, who is experiencing his first NCAA Tournament run in a Kansas uniform, had this to say. “Yeah, same with me,” said Martin. “I'm just grateful to be able to play basketball, and March is a very big month for college basketball. And just really grateful that we're able to play. Because I know other teams, as well, the season is over with. You know, just grateful to be able to play with the guys and be able to put a Kansas uniform on. So I think it's a great opportunity for everybody. And it's -- I'm happy it's back to normal.” Harris, for the first time in his career, will also experience everything the NCAA Tournament has to offer. “Yeah, what they said,” he added. “I'm thankful, too, to be here because last year was cut short. And my freshman year when I was here, when they were one of the best teams in the country, that was cut short, too. I'm just thankful to be here with my teammates and try to make a big run.” McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., is also dealing with a lingering injury. After injuring his foot late last season and having surgery in the offseason, McCormack still isn’t 100 percent healthy. However, he’s ready for what will likely be his last fun in a Kansas uniform. “I go in the game just ready to play,” said McCormack. “I always come prepared to play. We haven't talked about anything about minutes, but I'm here for the team and I'm here to win.”



Kansas plays Texas Southern in Thursday night (USATodaySportsImages.com)