For the first time since 2012, No. 8/7 Kansas and Missouri set to clash

The scene, most believed at the time, was set for one final clash between two bitter rivals. Two conference foes and bitter rivals for an eternity, No. 4 Kansas and No. 3 Missouri arrived in Lawrence on February 25, 2012, with much more than pride at stake.

Bragging rights for the final regular-season games as conference foes, a Big 12 regular-season championship, and a ton of momentum heading into March was on the line as well.

The Tigers were will on their way to sweeping the Jayhawks, until they weren’t.

For Bill Self and Kansas, a 19 point deficit in the second half turned into a one-point victory, 87-86 in overtime on that February day inside Allen Fieldhouse. After so much went wrong for the Jayhawks against the Tigers, Kansas, midway through the second half and into overtime, finally got it right.

Thomas Robinson scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Tyshawn Taylor added 24 points, four rebounds, and five assists to help lead the way.

Bill Self, while addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, was asked what, if anything has, been missing since the final regular-season matchup between Kansas and Missouri took place back in 2012?

“Haven't thought about that at all,” said Self. “What's missing, obviously, for both teams is an anticipated game for fans and for players. But I haven't thought that deep about it in the last nine years. When we played them in the exhibition game, I did like that, the feeling of that much interest, good for our sport and good for both places.

“But I haven't given them much thought, other than that,” he added.

Not much has changed for Kansas since that last regular-season meeting. The Jayhawks appeared in the National Championship game that season and made another appearance in the Final Four in 2018 as well.

Just two years ago, the Jayhawks were the favorite to emerge as the last team standing on the first Monday in April, but COVID-19 wrecked all of those hopes and dreams.

Including the 2011-12 season, Kansas has won 30 or more games five times since the two teams last met. The Jayhawks, it would appear, have positioned themselves for another 30 win season and are viewed as a serious National Championship contender again this season.

Missouri, on the other hand, has struggled on the hardwood since making the move to the SEC. Following the 2011-12 season, the Tigers have posted records of 23-11, 23-12, 9-23, 10-21, 8-24, 20-13, 15-17, 15-16, 16-10, and 5-4 this season.

In previewing the upcoming Border War on Saturday, Self, on Thursday, was asked about MU’s season to date.

“It's been up and down,” said Self. “They're obviously playing better and they really guarded the other night, holding the team to 44. And their schedule's been sneaky hard, going to Liberty is a hard, hard game. That would be hard for anybody. They had a really good win against SMU on a neutral floor, and they got a really nice ball club. And I didn't make shots against Wichita State, but they played a good schedule, and they've been up and down.

“I think that we've been up and down too, but they'll play their best game on Saturday, and we're anticipating that,” he added. “And I hope we do the same, but I know our guys will be excited to be out there. And obviously, by the number of students camping out and stuff like that, it should be a pretty, pretty festive atmosphere.”



