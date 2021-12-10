For the first time since 2012, No. 8/7 Kansas and Missouri set to clash
The scene, most believed at the time, was set for one final clash between two bitter rivals. Two conference foes and bitter rivals for an eternity, No. 4 Kansas and No. 3 Missouri arrived in Lawrence on February 25, 2012, with much more than pride at stake.
Bragging rights for the final regular-season games as conference foes, a Big 12 regular-season championship, and a ton of momentum heading into March was on the line as well.
The Tigers were will on their way to sweeping the Jayhawks, until they weren’t.
For Bill Self and Kansas, a 19 point deficit in the second half turned into a one-point victory, 87-86 in overtime on that February day inside Allen Fieldhouse. After so much went wrong for the Jayhawks against the Tigers, Kansas, midway through the second half and into overtime, finally got it right.
Thomas Robinson scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Tyshawn Taylor added 24 points, four rebounds, and five assists to help lead the way.
Bill Self, while addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, was asked what, if anything has, been missing since the final regular-season matchup between Kansas and Missouri took place back in 2012?
“Haven't thought about that at all,” said Self. “What's missing, obviously, for both teams is an anticipated game for fans and for players. But I haven't thought that deep about it in the last nine years. When we played them in the exhibition game, I did like that, the feeling of that much interest, good for our sport and good for both places.
“But I haven't given them much thought, other than that,” he added.
Not much has changed for Kansas since that last regular-season meeting. The Jayhawks appeared in the National Championship game that season and made another appearance in the Final Four in 2018 as well.
Just two years ago, the Jayhawks were the favorite to emerge as the last team standing on the first Monday in April, but COVID-19 wrecked all of those hopes and dreams.
Including the 2011-12 season, Kansas has won 30 or more games five times since the two teams last met. The Jayhawks, it would appear, have positioned themselves for another 30 win season and are viewed as a serious National Championship contender again this season.
Missouri, on the other hand, has struggled on the hardwood since making the move to the SEC. Following the 2011-12 season, the Tigers have posted records of 23-11, 23-12, 9-23, 10-21, 8-24, 20-13, 15-17, 15-16, 16-10, and 5-4 this season.
In previewing the upcoming Border War on Saturday, Self, on Thursday, was asked about MU’s season to date.
“It's been up and down,” said Self. “They're obviously playing better and they really guarded the other night, holding the team to 44. And their schedule's been sneaky hard, going to Liberty is a hard, hard game. That would be hard for anybody. They had a really good win against SMU on a neutral floor, and they got a really nice ball club. And I didn't make shots against Wichita State, but they played a good schedule, and they've been up and down.
“I think that we've been up and down too, but they'll play their best game on Saturday, and we're anticipating that,” he added. “And I hope we do the same, but I know our guys will be excited to be out there. And obviously, by the number of students camping out and stuff like that, it should be a pretty, pretty festive atmosphere.”
Kansas, quite obviously, is headed in a different direction than its former conference foe. The Jayhawks enter the game with an overall record of 7-1 and a national ranking of No. 8/7. Kansas has won all seven of its games by double-digits and its only defeat on the season came on a buzzer-beating shot against Dayton back in late November.
Since losing to Dayton, 74-73, back on November 26, Kansas owns victories over Iona (96-83), St. John’s (95-75), and UTEP (78-52).
This season, the Jayhawks are led by Ochai Agbaji (22.6), Christian Braun (16.8), Remy Martin (10.5), and David McCormack (9.0). Following its 26-point victory over the Miners, Kansas turned its attention to a game that few, if any at all, anticipated seeing again in this lifetime.
After a nine-year absence, why now?
“I don't know, times past, probably ... This has never been a situation about coaches versus coaches or players versus players,” said Self. “This was more about something that they did, obviously what they thought was best for us, and how it could have potentially affected us. I think, based on that move, obviously didn't sit well with everybody here.
“But that's a long time ago, but I don't know,” he added. “Maybe the biggest reason is because Cuonzo and I wanted to play the game. So that's probably the biggest why we're playing.”
If you know anything about the rivalry between Kansas and Missouri, the hatred, disgust, and complete and utter dislike for each other is clear. When it comes to Kansas and Missouri, there is no middle ground, and shouldn’t be.
A game that many envisioned never taking place is back on the schedule and set to resume Saturday at 2:15 CST on ESPN. While the Jayhawks and Tigers are seemingly headed in different directions, the showdown between the two should be as intense as any in recent memory.
“Oh yeah, yeah. I don't think we'll have to worry about it,” said Self when asked if this is a game where he doesn’t have to worry about effort. “Now, you should never have to worry about effort, but this one will be a game that you probably want to tone it down a little bit. And there's a magic level that teams and athletes try to get to and it's where their energy and their focus and concentration, all that stuff, is at a crossroads.
“You know, if you have one way too high without the other, that that doesn't lead to your best performances,” he added. “And so, yeah, we've got to be at that crossroads.”
One player that is particularly ready for Saturday’s showdown against Missouri is Christian Braun, the 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard from Burlington, Kan. Averaging 16.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, Braun is fully aware of just how intense the rivalry between Kansas and Missouri truly is, in large part due to his family dynamics growing up.
Growing up, Braun heard a lot about the rivalry from the Missouri side, but with his father by his side, Braun always knew where he, along with Kansas, stood when it came to the Border War.
Braun, on Thursday afternoon, made it clear that he was always on the winning side.
“Yeah, they don't really let me stop hearing about it, to be honest,” said Braun. “My Uncle Mike talks about himself all day, so I do hear about it a lot. I've heard about both sides. My dad's a big KU fan, always was. And then my dad is the only KU fan, and my mom and everybody else, my mom's side is Mizzou fans. My Aunt Robin ran track there. My Aunt Laurie played basketball there. My Uncle Mike played basketball there. So did my mom, so it was a big Mizzou family.
“Going into it, me and my dad were always kind of on the other side, but I always tell people I was always on the winning side, I felt like,” he added. “It feels good to be a winner, and that's kind of why I chose here. I never really looked over in Mizzou's direction even though my brother was there, so I never really looked in their direction. I'm proud to wear Kansas and I'm going to be proud to get this win on Saturday.”