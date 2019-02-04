One of the top football prospects in the Kansas City area is looking for a new home. Amauri Pesek-Hickson was committed to Michigan but announced this morning he and the Wolverines are going in different directions.

Pesek-Hickson committed to Michigan in November and didn’t sign in the early period. The Blue Valley North product is officially back on the recruiting market and his first visit was in Lawrence over the weekend.

“I got to meet the whole coaching staff and everything,” he said. “It surprised me how nice things are there. Since Coach Miles got there the energy around the place has really changed. It's really intriguing what's going on there. The coaching staff there have three Super Bowl rings. The experience in the coaching staff is what really stands out to me.”

During the visit he got a chance to meet with Miles.

“Coach Miles is real personable,” he said. “He has a great mind for football, and really can relate to me and my family.”

Pesek-Hickson is still unclear what the future holds. He admitted it is unknown if the Jayhawks will have an open scholarship available before signing day. He went to Kansas to get a closer look at the program and there are some things that were a good fit for him.

“For the long term they have my major,” Pesek-Hickson said. “With that being sports management, I want to be a sports agent. Learning that they have the same connections as Michigan, and that I can get in to the same programs that Michigan have. It really stood out to me and my parents, academically, and the facilities are really, really, nice. I had a great time there.”

The waiting game could continue past signing day to see what opportunities could open. Pesek-Hickson will be in touch with the Kansas coaches to see how things will work out.

“It's really wait and see,” he said. “The scholarship situation really got messed up before the staff got there.”