Parker Braun is set to go up against his former school for the first time since transferring from Missouri to Santa Clara in 2021. Along with having played for the Tigers, Braun’s family is very passionate about the rivalry.

“It's really fun growing up. My dad went to KU, mom went to Missouri so it was a split household my whole life,” Braun said. “Some of us were neutral and I think some of us kind of pick sides Christian's obviously been a Jayhawk and I've been on both ends, so it's been just fun to watch .It's been a lot of great games throughout the years and a lot of history throughout that game so it's going to be fun to be a part of it.”

Braun’s memories from a split household started early, especially being from the Kansas City area. It was being from Burlington and seeing Burlington native Tyrell Reed showing up in a big way that made the rivalry that stood out to him.

“Being from Burlington it's got to be Tyrell playing those games and just kind of him stepping up,” Braun said. “I remember he had a game where he stepped up in Columbia and he had a couple big shots. I think that's kind of my first original memory.”

Braun just missed playing in the rivalry as a Tiger, as he was at Santa Clara when Kansas and Missouri met for the first time in the new age of the rivalry. The Broncos were on the road against San Francisco after the Tigers and Jayhawks played on the same day, and Braun made sure to find a way to watch his brother Christian play in the game that meant so much in their house.

“We had a practice and it ended like almost the second tipoff came on and I ran over got my phone I made sure I watch like every second of it,” Braun said “The first four minutes, eight minutes, I mean he was just like going crazy and I talked to him afterwards and he was like ‘dude I don't even remember like I couldn't even feel my body at that point,’ so hopefully I can get kind of that same adrenaline.”

While the rivalry is intense, this will not be any sort of ‘revenge game’ for Braun, as he was never coached by Dennis Gates, and does not have any former teammates on the current squad.

“I spent three years there, I had a great experience, met a lot of great people there,” Braun said. “I got a good education, I learned a lot about the game, so I got no bad blood with Missouri honestly.”

Overall, Braun is just excited to finally be a part of this rivalry. He has seen it in many forms, and now it is his turn. He knows that the crowd is going to be charged up for it, and that is what he is looking forward to, even if it is hard to imagine.

“I don't think I've ever been in an environment like how it's going to be,” Braun said. “You can try to expect like the the best or the worst whatever you want to call it but I think there's just going to be a lot of energy all throughout the arena I mean you obviously it out there right now Fieldhouse is known to be the mecca of basketball and I think that when in a match up like this you know they're going to make sure that they hold up to that standard.”



