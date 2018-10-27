You can go back through a football game and look at tens and tens of plays that could have changed a game. Here is a look at four of the biggest plays that helped the Jayhawks knock off TCU.

Dineen's targeting call was overturned

Early in the game Joe Dineen was flagged for a targeting call on TCU quarterback Michael Collins. Every targeting penalty is reviewed and the call was eventually over-turned. Ironically earlier in the week Joe Dineen was talking about the targeting call Mike Lee was ejected for in the Texas Tech game. Dineen said at Tuesday's press conference it is hard to understand the targeting penalty. After the TCU game Dineen said he still doesn't know. "I don't really know what that rule is," Dineen said of targeting. "I thought I hit him with my shoulder. I thought it was clean." The over-turned penalty allowed Dineen a senior leader of the defense to stay in the game. Losing Dineen would have been a blow. Dineen ended up with 13 tackles and broke the all-time tackles for a loss record.

Pooka Williams reached for the goal-line and the play was called a touchdown- USA Today

Bender's scramble on third down in the fourth quarter

The Jayhawks were facing a third and 11 at the TCU 40-yard line with 10:32 left in the game. They were trailing 24-20. Peyton Bender rolled out and didn't see any open receivers and he tucked it and took off. Twelve yards later he was knocked down at the TCU 28 with a first down that kept what ended up being the game-winning drive alive. "My leg is still sore," Bender said after the game from the hit he took on the run. He was looking for Pooka Williams and he was covered. "I stepped up in the pocket and the linebacker ran with Pooka," Bender said. "We had him on a little option over in the middle and when he took off with Pooka, I just saw some green grass. I tucked the ball and got to run for as long as I can. Unfortunately, I got tackled right there by the first down marker, but it was a big play." That play led to the next play below...

The touchdown pass to Pooka that stood after the review

On the very next play after Bender ran for the first down he once again looked for Pooka in the passing game. This time the two connected. Bender's throw was a quick sideline toss that Williams took to the middle of field, made a defender miss, and then split the TCU defense. "“We made a huge play," Bender said. "Pooka did an incredible job getting to open field and just making something happen. Just watching it on the video board, as a fan, and kind of knowing how the rules work, I had an idea that they weren’t going to be able to overturn it. "With the camera angles, it just wasn’t clear, so I figured they were going to do that, but was still nervous because you don’t know. It was a huge play in the game, it ended up being the winning score, so I’m fortunate for that." Bender was right and the play stood after the review and that ended up being the game-winning score.

The fumble that players didn't even know was a fumble