Forward Gethro Muscadin, 6-foot-10, signed a national letter of intent to play men’s basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Thursday. Muscadin will be a freshman at KU in 2020-21.

From Gonaives, Haiti, Muscadin is playing his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky. He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., after spending his freshman year at Life Prep Academy in Wichita. Ranked as the No. 17 best center in the 2020 class, last season Muscadin averaged 9.3 minutes, 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game for Sunrise Christian.

“At 6-foot-10, this past summer Gethro showed everybody that he can shoot the basketball with range. He’s a runner. He’s a jumper. He’s a shot blocker,” Self said. “His activity level is very high. We feel like he is a guy that could develop into one of the better big men in this class.”

Muscadin has been described as a sturdy low-post center that will have an immediate impact due to his activity around the basket. Muscadin started playing basketball when he was 15 years old and moved to the United States when he was 16. He chose Kansas over Kansas State, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

“We all loved Gethro on his visit,” Self said. “Kurtis’ (Townsend) relationship with him and his family played a big role in him coming to Kansas. We could tell he felt at home and seemed so happy. His personality along with his talent will make him a fan favorite from day one at Kansas.”

Muscadin becomes the third signee for Kansas joining junior college standout guard Tyon Grant-Foster and high school senior five-star guard Bryce Thompson who signed Nov. 13.