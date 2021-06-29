Four-star big man Zuby Ejiofor: "Coach Self is an incredible figure"
On June 23, Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High School, arrived in Lawrence for the start of his visit to Kansas. For Ejiofor, the No. 58 ranked player in the 2022 c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news