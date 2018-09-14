Four-star Bryce Thompson, one of the top scoring guard prospects in the 2020 class, has three visits planned for the coming weeks.

The three-star prospect will kick things off with an official visit to Colorado on Sept. 14. Thompson will unofficially visit Kansas for the program's Late Night in the Phog event on Sept. 29, and will take an official visit to Texas A&M the following week.

Thompson has taken unofficial visits to TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in recent weeks and expects to take more visits before his recruitment winds down. Wake Forest, Iowa, Missouri, Marquette, Miami, Texas and Arkansas are expected to host him in the near future.

A standout on the Under Armour circuit this summer, Thompson has become known for his scoring and energy. Playing a year up, he posted per-game averages of 15.9 points, three assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Thompson isn't expected to reach a decision anytime soon, and his recruitment should only become more crowded by the month.