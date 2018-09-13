During July, one of the biggest risers in the senior class was wing Christian Braun. Things haven't slowed down for the No. 113 ranked player in 2019.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Northwest has good size, is athletic and can shoot from deep. After building momentum with a strong junior season at BVNW, Braun parlayed a tremendous July with MoKan Elite into offers from Kansas State, DePaul, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Tulane, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Saint Louis and others. The attention didn't come as a surprise to Braun. He felt his work would eventually translate into college interest. "I saw it coming and when it happened it was a big relief because it was something that I've always wanted," Braun told Rivals.com. "I've always wanted a whole lot of offers and all of that, stuff so it's cool to see it happen. But it makes you want more and pulls more out of you and makes you want to work harder to get ready for those type of places."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Wednesday night, Rivals.com watched Braun in an open gym -- Kansas had an assistant coach in attendance -- and sat down with him to get his thoughts on some of the schools that he has visited (Kansas State) and is in the process of setting visits with (Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma). Illinois: "The relationship is really good with them. I talk to Coach (Jamall) Walker a lot, he's a really good dude. He's from (Kansas) so we get along really well. I plan on taking an official to them later on in October also. I've never been to Illinois, so I need to see their facilities, meet their coaches and see how I fit in with them.

Kansas: "I wasn't necessarily surprised when they offered. I had talked to Coach (Norm) Roberts a lot and they said they liked me a lot so them offering wasn't a big surprise but it was a cool thing as an in-state kid. We went around campus and saw a couple of things I haven't seen like locker rooms and stuff like that. It was a lot of fun."

Kansas State: "The official was great. I have a good relationship with Coach (Chris) Lowery and Coach (Bruce) Weber of course. I've talked to them a lot over the past couple of years, so seeing them was good. Hanging out with the players was pretty good too. I got along with Dean Wade and Barry Brown pretty well and we hung out a lot so it was fun. I'd already seen the campus so everything like that was pretty familiar, it was a good time. I've been cool with them for a long time so the in home was just conversation that we've always had, normal conversation and a follow up to see how I liked (the official)."" Oklahoma: "I talk to coach (Lon) Kruger a lot. I really like him and obviously he's really well known as a really good coach. I'm excited to get down there. I've never been to Norman before so that will be fun. They are coming here (Thursday). They are coming in to watch conditioning and stuff like that."



WHAT'S NEXT?