“Honestly, our relationship has been pretty good,” he said. “I talk to him pretty much every day. He came to see my practice. He likes the type of player I am, also he is coaching me up on things. He tells me things I should do better and stuff like that and gives me pointers. I think he's a pretty good guy.”

McDonald is new to the KU staff and started recruiting Zamorano soon after he was hired.

Zamorano, from Centennial High in California, has talked with DK McDonald and Brian Borland about the Kansas program and looks forward to seeing it in person.

Four-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano is ready to take his second official visit. He will visit Kansas, arriving in Lawrence on Friday.

Kansas has been to two, straight bowl games and the program has been on an upward trajectory since Lance Leipold took over. Zamorano has seen progress and the coaches have used that as a selling point.

“I know that they're an upcoming program for sure,” he said. “Last year, they did pretty good, and they expect that same thing this year too. Yeah. They're an upcoming program most definitely.”

He is also familiar with the defense and has watched Cobee Bryant. He wants to find a coaching staff that will develop him, and DK McDonald has been successful at the college and NFL level.

“I'm looking for a school that's going to develop me on and off the field,” Zamorano said. “I know they have coaches who are good at developing DB's because Kobe Bryant, I follow him, I take what he does into his game and put it into my own game. I really look up to him as well.”

Zamorano took his first official visit to Michigan State. He had a good experience and Kansas will get the next opportunity this weekend to make a good impression.

He said he has been in contact with Washington, USC and Arizona and has a visit set with USC. One factor he talked about is looking for a program where the staff has been together.

“I'm not really a fan of a staff that moves around,” he said. “I'm looking for a stable program and to be developed on and off the field. Whatever school I choose they have to have a pretty good relationship with my family as well.”