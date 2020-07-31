JayhawkSlant - Four-star K.J. Adams picks Kansas

Four-star K.J. Adams picks Kansas
Four-star rising senior K.J. Adams who ranks No. 83 nationally will play his college basketball in the Big 12, it won't be in his hometown.
The 6-foot-7 combo forward from Austin (Texas) Westlake has announced on KVUE television in Austin that he will be leaving Longhorn country to play his college ball for Bill Self and Kansas.
"I am blessed and excited to say that I will be attending the University of Kansas ," said Adams. "The foundation they have there, the history and coach Bill Self was a big part of that."
Powerfully built and crafty around the rim, Adams is good finisher around the rim who is pretty well developed as a scorer from 15 feet and in. He likes spin moves, is explosive to the hoop when he can gather himself to leap off of both feet. Maybe the most intriguing part of his game, though, is that he's a very good passer who can pick teams apart from the high post.
In Adams, who has been a standout for the Team Griffin EYBL program, Kansas is getting a player that they hope can develop into the type of mismatch that Kristian Doolittle did over the last few years while developing into an All-Big 12 level player at Oklahoma.
With Adams in the fold, the Jayhawks 2021 class is taking on a Texas flavor. He joins skilled big man Zach Clemence a native of San Antonio who attends Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian.The duo gives Kansas the No. 10 ranked class in the 2021 team recruiting rankings.