Isaac McBride is one of the many prospects around the country who saw his stock take off during the 2018 travel season. The Arkansas native became a four-star prospect ranked in the 2019 Rivals150 and earned several high-major offers.

As his senior year of high school begins, McBride has moved closer to figuring out his college destination. He considered several schools, but recently decided to focus only on three schools: Auburn, Kansas and Virginia.

He’s already visited both Auburn and Kansas unofficially, and will make an official visit to Kansas this weekend.

