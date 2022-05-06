Four-Star PF Xavier Booker reacts to Kansas Offer

The Facts: Earlier in the week, Kansas extended a scholarship offer to Xavier Booker, the 6-foot-11, 215-pound power forward from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ind. In all, Booker, the No. 38 ranked player in the 2023 class, received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Miami (FL), Butler, IUPUI, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, TCU, Xavier, and others.

Junior Year Averages: 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game.

Scoring High: 23 points against Mishawaka Marian

Rebounding High: 17 against Frankling Central

Blocked Shots High: 9 against Ben Davis

Xavier Booker on being offered by Kansas: "I know a lot about Kansas. I really like their coaching style and I could see myself at Kansas most definitely. Coach Roberts and I facetimed and asked to give the phone to my dad. I guess they were talking for a bit and my dad eventually gave the phone back to me and coach was still on the phone and he offered me a scholarship to play for Kansas. I was excited like I am for all my offers, but I've been watching Kansas for a while. I used to watch guys like Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid, so it just meant a lot to me that they offered me a scholarship and are taking the time to really recruit me." -- Xavier Booker