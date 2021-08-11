Four-Star PG Chandler Jackson: "KU offered me and I've scheduled a visit"

Who: Chandler Jackson Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 200 Position: Guard Class: 2022 Ranking: No. 110 Video: Link Hometown: Memphis, Tenn High School: Christian Brothers HS The Skinny: For much of the spring and summer AAU Circuit, Chandler Jackson, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound point guard from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., was a name that Kansas fans weren’t at all familiar with at the time. However, things have certainly changed when it comes to the recruitment of Jackson, the No. 110 ranked player in the 2022 class. With scholarship offers already in place from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Creighton, George Mason, Loyola (IL), Memphis, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Seton Hall, St. John’s, TCU, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, Jackson, earlier in the week (8/10/21), received a scholarship offer from Bill Self and the University of Kansas. The Reaction: “The scholarship offer from Kansas is very big,” Chandler Jackson told JayhawkSlant.com earlier in the week. “I received a call from Coach (Jeremy) Case and that’s when Kansas offered. I was very surprised when everything happened." What's Next: Currently, Jackson is in the process of scheduling quite a few visits, both official and unofficial. The four-star point guard visited Auburn (6/22/21) and Missouri (6/28/21) back in June. He's scheduled to visit Kansas, unofficially, on October 1 (Late Night in the Phog), and plans to return for an official visit. Jackson also intends to take an unofficial visit to Memphis, an unofficial visit to Ole Miss, and an official visit to Virginia Tech (September 24-26).



Chandler Jackson received a scholarship offer from Kansas on Monday (Jeffrey Lee/AuburnSports.com)

What Have The National Experts Said: A Look Back: Jamie Shaw: "The Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers High point guard does not get rattled by the name across from him, in any setting. This summer he has faced everyone and more times than not Jackson has come out on top. He has led his Team Thad (Tenn.) EYBL team to wins this summer over Dior Johnson and Vegas Elite, Jazian Gortman and Nightrydas, and B.J. Edwards and BMaze. At 6-foot-4, Jackson is a big-bodied guard, he gets to his spots with precision. He has great footwork and balance in the paint, do not let him get you on his hip. He has an array of shots from the floater to the jumper. He is a good rebounder and he has excellent control of the game. New to the rankings, the No. 110 player in the 2022 class may still be on the upward trend." Dan McDonald: "Chandler Jackson brings great size and feel to the point guard position. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Memphis native plays the game at his pace, makes great decisions, and can score it at a pretty good clip. Alabama, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, TCU, and Vanderbilt are among the schools with scholarship offers out to Jackson already." Jamie Shaw: "Jackson is your typical tough-minded Memphis-based point guard, who is wrapped in a 6-foot-4, 205-lb. frame. Jackson plays with great pace and balance as he touches the paint and plays off two feet. He scored the ball at multiple levels, defended the ball, as well as distributed it well here. He currently has offers from Creighton, TCU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and Wake Forest. Jackson is playing with Team Thad on the EYBL this summer." The Final Word From Chandler Jackson On His Offer From Kansas: "It (the scholarship offer from Kansas) means a lot. The program and what Coach (Bill) Self has accomplished there, and for them to want me to come to a school like that, it's amazing. I was super excited, and still am."