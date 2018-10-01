On Monday evening, Isaac McBride, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard from Arkansas Baptist High School in Little Rock, Ark., became the second prospect from the 2019 class to verbally commit to the University of Kansas.



With scholarship offers on the table from the likes of Kansas, Auburn, Virginia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, UAB, Wichita State and others, McBride, a four-star prospect, narrowed his list of schools down to three last week.

When the dust finally settled, just three programs, Kansas, Auburn, and Virginia were left standing for McBride.

After taking an official visit to Kansas this past weekend, McBride, on Monday evening, announced his commitment to the University of Kansas.

During his junior year, McBride averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals a game. He scored 46 points in a game and, for the season, he hit 51 percent of his floor shots (44.9 from three) and 80 percent of his free throws.

Back on September 17, Christian Braun became the first prospect from the 2019 class to verbally commit to Kansas.

Rivals.com National Basketball Recruiting Analyst had this to say about McBride back in July.

Why did his stock rise? Last week in Las Vegas, I probably got asked more about No. 4 (McBride) of the Joe Johnson Hawks than any other player I came across. So, I settled in to figure out why and his tough and confident play were why. He can score it from deep, finishes at the rim and has a calming presence about him. Is he as good as Frank Mason was? I'm not sure, but he reminds a bit of what Mason looked like when he really started to take off and went to prep school to wait out a scholarship release from Towson.

Who is involved? Kansas, SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Loyola, College of Charleston, Murray State and others jumped in with offers during July.

JayhawkSlant.com will have much more on Isaac McBride later tonight.