Issac McBride, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard from Arkansas-Baptist High School in Little Rock, Ark., signed a National Letter-of-Intent with Kansas during the early signing period.

With his verbal commitment to KU official several months ago, the four-star guard decided to take another visit to Kansas to watch his Jayhawks take on the Villanova Wildcats on December 15.



What did McBride think about his most recent visit and what stood out about his time in Lawrence?

