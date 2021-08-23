Four-Star SF added to 2022 Hoops Hot Board

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/22/21 Video: LINK The Skinny: On August 10, M.J. Rice, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., became the third player from the 2022 class to verbally commit to Bill Self and Kansas. One of the nation's most productive players during the spring and summer AAU circuit, don't be surprised if Rice receives a bump with the 2022 rankings are updated. Landing Rice was certainly a huge win for Self and his staff.

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/10/21 and Late Night in the Phog Video: LINK The Skinny: Obviously, Gradey Dick is already committed to Kansas and is preparing for the start of his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy. Aside from being AAU teammates with five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, the duo will now play side-by-side at Sunrise Christian Academy this next season.



Chances: COMMITTED Visit: 6/23/21 Video: LINK The Skinny: After taking visits to Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and TCU, Zuby Ejiofor, following his final visit (Texas) verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas on July 1. Ejiofor, the No. 58 ranked player in the 2022 class, ultimately made the decision to sit down with his family and reach a final decision. Ultimately, he committed to Kansas on June 30 and went public with his decision a day later.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: 6/11/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Kentucky, Georgetown, Memphis, Tennessee State, and others The Skinny: The end appears to be nearing for Chris Livingston, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio. Having visited a number of programs, including Kansas, Kentucky, and Georgetown, Livingston, the No. 4 ranked player in the 2022 class, will announce his commitment on October 15.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: 6/16/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arkansas, Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest, Creighton, Duke, and others. The Skinny: Mark Mitchell, the No. 8 ranked player in the 2022 class, has already scheduled a number of visits. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., visited Kansas on June 16 and he'll be on hand for Late Night in the Phog. I know that Kansas has made it known where Mitchell stands on the priority list and having Gradey Dick in his ear will only help KU in its recruitment of Mitchell.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Tennessee State, G-League, NBL The Skinny: It appears that a jump to the pros will be the next move for Brandon Miller, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Cane Ridge High School in Nashville, Tenn. If not, Kentucky looks to be in great shape for the No. 10 ranked player in the 2022 class.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and G-League The Skinny: If not the pros, Kentucky seems to be the overwhelming favorite to land Shaedon Sharpe, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Memphis, Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, St. Marys, Illinois, Kentucky, UCLA, Arizona, and Auburn The Skinny: Another player tough get a read on is five-star PF Sadraque Nganga from Compass Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. I know that he recently cut his list of schools down to 11, and Kansas made the cut, but gathering any additional information has been difficult.



Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Clemson, DePaul, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, LSU, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wichita State, Xavier, and others. The Skinny: This is another recruitment that is somewhat difficult to read. I know that five-star small forward Julian Phillips recently said that Kansas is one of the schools that is currently recruiting him the hardest but didn't provide much information beyond that. I've reached out to Phillips, so I'll let you all know what I hear.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, BYU, Creighton, Kentucky, Missouri, Notre Dame, USC, and others. The Skinny: At this time, not much, if anything at all, is known about Adem Bona, the Ni. 27 ranked player in the 2022 class. I'm not sure what his actual list looks like or the number of schools involved. I hope to have more on the four-star big man in the near future.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: 6/28/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Baylor, Texas, UCLA, and USC. The Skinny: Vincent Iwuchukwu, the 7-foot-0, 220-pound center from Montverde (FL) Academy took an official visit to Kansas back on June 28. Since that time, not much has been written about the No. 29 ranked player in the 2022 class, but has narrowed down his list of schools to Kansas, Baylor, Texas, UCLA, and USC.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Xavier, Wisconsin, and others. The Skinny: Kamari Lands, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., just backed out of his verbal commitment to Syracuse. Shortly thereafter, Lands, the No. 30 ranked player in the 2022 class, received a scholarship offer from Kansas. Lands, a four-star prospect, is likely to have a ton of options to consider when looking to his future. At this time, no visit dates have been set.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit Date: 6/20/2021 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Overtime Elite, and NBL The Skinny: Nick Smith, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound point guard from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Ark., visited Kansas back on June 20. Recently, Smith, the No. 39 ranked player in the 2022 class, narrowed his list of options down to Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Overtime Elite, and the NBL. If his FutureCast is an indication of what's to come, Kentucky is the overwhelming team to beat for the four-star point guard. However, making the move to the professional ranks is also an option. While Smith is in the process of considering all of his options, there is a feeling in the air that Kentucky and Overtime Elite/NBL are the current frontrunners.



Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Siena, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Washington, Auburn, Northwestern, Miami, Maryland, UCONN, Stanford, Penn State, and others. The Skinny: During a recent interview, J.J. Starling was quoted as saying that Kansas, Auburn, Alabama, Northwestern, Miami, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Maryland, UCONN, Stanford, and Penn State are the schools currently recruiting him the hardest. Attempting to get in contact with Starling at this time.

Chances: LOW Visit: 6/16/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arkansas, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, USC, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Wichita State, and others. The Skinny: Aidan Shaw is another player to watch in the 2022 class. The No. 56 ranked player in the class has a scholarship offer on the table from Kansas and took a visit on June 16. He's making the move to Link Year in Branson, Mo., but he's certainly one to watch during the month of July.



Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, DePaul, Georgia, Kansas State, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Texas Tech, Alabama, and others. The Skinny: Rylan Griffen, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard from Richardson (TX) High School is one of the top shooting guard prospects in the 2022 class. Kansas was mentioned early on but then appeared to fade away a bit. However, according to Griffen, Kansas is squarely in the mix.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Creighton, Gonzaga, Ohio State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, UC-Santa Barbara, and others. The Skinny: Yohan Traore, the 6-foot-11, 227-pound power forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., is a player that is very, very interested in Kansas. Traore went from unranked to the No. 64 ranked player in the 2022 class. Kansas, Creighton, Gonzaga, Ohio State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, UC-Santa Barbara, and others are heavily involved.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Creighton, Drake, Georgetown, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northern Colorado, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Omaha, Oregon, Purdue, South Dakota, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Gonzaga, Illinois, and others. The Skinny: I know that Kansas has extended a scholarship offer to Isaac Traudt and he recently stated that Kansas is one of the programs recruiting him the hardest. However, he's scheduled a number of visits, but not to Kansas. However, the four-star power forward plans to take a visit to Kansas in August.



Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Creighton, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Vanderbilt, and others. The Skinny: Jordan Walsh, the No. 73 ranked player in the 2022 class, has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in his class. Not long ago, Kansas extended a scholarship offer and he's very interested, but no visit has been scheduled at this time. I'd be somewhat surprised if Walsh doesn't ultimately take a visit to Kansas.



Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and others. The Skinny: It has certainly been an unforgettable month for Anthony Black, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard from Coppell (TX) High School. Kansas offered on June 30, Memphis on June 27, and Duke on June 21. Currently, I'm in the process of reaching out to Black and hope to have some additional information this next week.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, BYU, California, Grand Canyon, Oklahoma, Southern Utah, Texas Tech, Utah, Utah State, and others. The Skinny: Jaxon Kohler, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound center from American Fork (UT) High School just recently received a scholarship offer from Kansas. After exchanging text messages with the talented big man, he appears to be quite interested in Bill Self's program.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: 10/1/21 (Unofficial) Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Memphis, Mississippi, Missouri, TCU, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Florida State, and others. The Skinny: Chandler Jackson, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound point guard from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., just received a scholarship offer from Bill Self and Kansas on Monday (8/9/21). In a text message to JayhawkSlant.com on Monday night, Jackson, a four-star prospect, described the offer from Kansas as "very big" and was extremely excited about his first blue-blood offer. This is certainly one to follow moving forward.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Michigan, Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Alabama, UCLA, Miami, Baylor, and Overtime Elite The Skinny: "Ernest Udeh has had a terrific start to the travel season for Southeast Elite and recently earned a spot in the Rivals150. After watching him this weekend, No. 115 might not be high enough. At 6-foot-10, he’s a totally dominant force in the paint on both ends. He’s quick off his feet around the rim and can move his feet to pick in switches. Nobody caught more lobs for dunks this weekend either. Georgia, Miami, and Seton Hall recently offered. Expect that list to grow in a hurry." Dan McDonald Rivals.com

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Maryland, Miami (FL), Northwestern, Texas, Oregon The Skinny: Recently, Rowan Brumbaugh, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard from Northfield Mouth Hermon High School in Gill, Mass., cut his list of schools down to Kansas, Maryland, Miami (FL), Northwestern, Texas, and Oregon. No visits have been reported at this time and it's unclear what the next step in his recruitment will be after narrowing his list.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Nebraska, Rutgers, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Utah, Virginia, and others. The Skinny: Bobi Klintman made a name for himself while playing at Sweden’s RIG Mark Academy. The three-star small forward is expected to arrive in the states this spring or summer and made a name for himself while playing at Sweden’s RIG Mark Academy. The three-star small forward is expected to arrive in the states this spring or summer and will attend Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Kansas was one of the first programs to extend a scholarship offerer and will attend Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, Pittsburgh, USC, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Arizona State, DePaul, George Washington, Howard, LSU, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Wichita State, and others. The Skinny: There's absolutely no doubt that Kansas has established itself as a major player in the recruitment of Mady Traore. During a recent interview, the three-star power forward indicated that Kansas, Illinois, and Oregon are the programs he's hearing from the most. Kansas has invested a ton of time recruiting the talented big man from Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Md.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC, Virginia Tech, and others. The Skinny: Cameron Corhen, who attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., has been one of the most talked-about prospects this spring. He's a skilled big man and his play on the hardwood this spring has been extremely impressive. Kansas just offered, so I've reached out to the talented big man in hopes of getting a complete update.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: TBD Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Loyola Marymount, Oklahoma State, San Francisco, UC-Santa Barbara, and others. The Skinny: Back in September of 2020, Kansas extended a scholarship offer to Mor Seck, the 7-foot-0, 220-pound center from Riordan High School in San Fransico, Calif. Since that time, not much, if anything at all, has been written about the talented big man. I just reached out to Seck and hope to have some type of update in the near future.

BEST OFFER EVER: Get Jayhawk Slant for one year for just $20.21 We have extended some good offers this year to join the Jayhawk Slant community, but this might be the best one ever. You can join Jayhawk Slant for just $20.21 for the entire year. Do the math, and that is less than $2.00 per month. To find out how to take advantage of this offer click the link below. PROMO: JOIN ONE YEAR FOR JUST $20.21