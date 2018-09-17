On Sunday night, Christian Braun, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward from Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kan., has made a major decision regarding his recruitment.



Just moments ago, Braun, the No. 112 ranked player in the 2019 class, verbally committed to Bill Self and the University of Kansas.

JayhawkSlant.com will have much more on Braun and his decision shortly.