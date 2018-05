And then There were 6.....🤫 #NoTalking pic.twitter.com/ZCrK8FamcN

Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas has cut his list of schools and just six remain.

When all was said and done, just Kansas, OSU, UCLA, Baylor, Marquette and Michigan were left standing for the No. 39 ranked player in the 2019 class.

