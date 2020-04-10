News More News
Four-star SF Joseph Pinion talks about Kansas offer

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant

During his sophomore year at Morrilton (AR) High School, Joseph Pinion, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward averaged 18 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game.In 2...

