Four-Star SF Micah Robinson talks about his ties to Kansas
Over the weekend, Travis Graf posted an update on Micah Robinson, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound small forward from Greenhill School in Dallas, Texas. In the update, Robinson, the No. 24 ranked player in the 2024 class, talked about his interest in Kansas and mentioned he was born in the Sunflower State.
For additional information on Micah Robinson, click here.
