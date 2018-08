Samuell Williamson, the 6-foot-7, 170-pound small forward from Rockwall (TX) High School has scheduled an official visit to the University of Kansas.

Recently, Williamson, the No. 35 ranked player in the 2019 class, narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Ohio State, SMU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Louisville and Texas.

