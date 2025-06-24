Four-Star SG Kohl Rosario signs with Kansas

Shooting guard Kohl Rosario has signed a financial aid agreement to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced today.

Rosario, 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, comes to Kansas after playing at Overtime Elite (OTE) in Atlanta in 2024-25. The Miami native is ranked No. 27 in the class of 2026 by Rivals.com and has reclassified for the upcoming season.

“We're very excited to add Kohl to this year's team,” Self said. “It’s not often there's a player of his potential to become available at this point. We feel that what Kohl brings from a perimeter athletic shooting standpoint is something that we’ve needed to add to this year's roster. He is one of the hardest-working youngsters that we've ever recruited, and I feel the transition to college ball will be more seamless due to this.

“He's been very well drilled, and I think his competitiveness will add of piece to our culture.”

At OTE, Rosario played for YNG Dreamerz, which won the 2025 championship. During the regular season, Rosario averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. In the playoffs, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in YNG Dreamerz’ seven games. Additionally, he was 12-for-29 (41.4%) from three-point range in his team’s title run.

Prior to OTE, Rosario played two seasons at Moravian Prep in Hudson, North Carolina. In 2023-24, he averaged 25.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and made 60 threes, shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc in 24 games. In 2022-23, Rosario averaged 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He made 58 threes in 22 contests and shot 38.9 percent from three-point range.

Rosario becomes the fifth high school signee for Kansas, joining Darryn Peterson, Samis Calderon, Bryson Tiller, and Corbin Allen. Tiller joined the KU team as a redshirt in January. Kansas' spring transfer portal signees include Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure), Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago), and Tre White (Illinois).