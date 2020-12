Kyle Cuffe, Jr., the 6-foot-2, 173-pound shooting guard from Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., is set to make his college announcement on Saturday night. Down to Kansas, Georgia, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, St. John’s, and Texas A&M, Cuffe, Jr., the No. 78 ranked player in the 2022 class, will make his announcement at 5:30 central time inside the Gauchos Gym.

