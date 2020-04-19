One of the top young big men in the Midwest, four-star Tarris Reed is emerging as a priority target for many high major programs.

A 6-foot-8 sophomore at St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade, Reed averaged 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds a game and felt good about his performance.

"I think I played really well this year," Reed told Rivals.com. "I came out of my comfort zone from my freshman year. Over the summer I was working on my game, working with older players like Tyler Cook, Xavier Sneed and Mamadi Diakite from the college and NBA levels. It helped me improve my game from inside to outside and overall I think I did a little bit of everything."

Reed already holds offers from Missouri, Nebraska, St. Louis and UMKC with others like Kansas and Purdue showing attention. His high school has a rich tradition of producing high level players and those who have made it to the highest level stay connected.

"Brad Beal came back to Chaminade and talked to the whole team during the middle of the season," said Reed. "He just really inspired us and helped us to keep on going. We were at a point where we were really down. We had just lost two games in a row and Brad came in and helped us get the best."

This weekend, Reed would have been playing in Nike's EYBL with MoKan Elite, but Covid-19 has everything on hold so he's doing his best to stay ready and to keep improving.



"I'm just doing squats, working on my legs and I have a hoop at my house. I'm getting up shots every day. I'm working on hooks, mid range, threes a little bit of everything."