Trentyn Flowers had a very strong second half showing against Camden (NJ) on Friday evening, scoring 13 of his 18 points during that time. He operated very well from the mid-range and played very under control when hunting his shots.

Kansas: “Coach (Bill) Self, they’ve had great wings. Being at Huntington Prep last year, they’ve had Andrew Wiggins, and this year you have Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick. He’s just telling me that he could put me on the same path as them, come in and be an impact player right away.”

Arkansas: “They look at me as an Anthony Black type of player with my skill set. I can shoot it pretty well and I’m very crafty. They have a great pro plan for me and coach (Eric) Musselman has done a great job in recruiting me. I go there for a visit March 5.”

Alabama: “They’ve been recruiting me the longest. I’ve known coach Hodge (Bryan Hodgson) and coach (Nate) Oats since they were at Buffalo and I was in 7th grade. They tell me that I’m a Brandon Miller type of dude, that I can come in there right away and take on the role that he’s taken on. They have a pro plan for me.”

Louisville: “They’ve been talking to me for a long time, very consistently. They love the way that I play, they feel that my game fits, and they think I can come in and be an impact player right away. They’ve been recruiting me a long time and Coach KP (Kenny Payne) and coach Nolan Smith, those are my guys. Even though they haven’t had the best year, they’ll start to pick it back up.”

Creighton: “Creighton, they’ve got a great style of play and it’s a great place. I took an official there in November and I just took an unofficial there the last day of January. It was good to get back out there, and they feel like I can come in and be an impact player, too. The way that they play, they share the ball, everybody can shoot and have a high IQ, so they say I can come in and fit right away.”

North Carolina: “They’re just telling me that being in their back yard, it would be big for me to come there. They have a great 2024 class with Ian Jackson, Elliott Cadeau, James Brown and Drake Powell, my teammate at CP3 this year. They’ve been telling me everything that I really want to hear. It’s. A great program and it would be cool to go to school in my back yard.”