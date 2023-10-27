Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart and Rob Stone talked about the game and choosing Kansas as their location for the Big Noon Kickoff Show.

Members of the FOX college football show were in Lawrence on Friday getting ready for their telecast that airs on Saturday morning.

Meyer remembers when he coached Bowling Green and beat Kansas in Lawrence during Mark Mangino's first year.

"I was here and I actually bought my Bowling Green team here in 2002," Meyer said. "It was Mark Mangino's first year and within five years he had them in the Orange Bowl ranked number two. So it's always amazed me that Kansas can't support a great elite basketball program and a great football. It's too nice a place, a lot of good players around the area."

Meyer believes the Jayhawks have the right coach in place in Lance Leipold.

"I think Lance Leipold is the right guy at the right time," he said. "I went to practice today, spent a lot of time with him. The guy's won six national titles, the guy won at Buffalo, and he has a lot of confidence he can win it here."

Meyer spoke to the team today and talked about his message. He also gave his thoughts on the matchup against Oklahoma. See what Meyer had to say in his video interview.



