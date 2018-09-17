Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 14:29:45 -0500') }} football Edit

FREE TRIAL: Get Jayhawk Slant free until 2019

Slant Staff
2019 Free Trial

Follow the Jayhawks in recruiting and team coverage FREE until 2019.

You can start your free trial and get exclusive recruiting coverage, team coverage, analysis, audio, video, and chat with KU-only fans on our premium message board.

To start your free trial there are two ways you can take advantage.
1) If you are a new user and never signed up follow the steps below
2) If you are a returning user or have signed up for a user name go to the last step

If you have never had a Jayhawk Slant or Rivals.com subscription, and never created a user name you can sign up following the steps LOCATED HERE

If you are a past subscriber or have registered in the past using your email you can sign up for the free trial by following the steps LOCATED HERE

