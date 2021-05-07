 JayhawkSlant - French product Yohan Traore's recruitment is surging
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 06:26:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

French product Yohan Traore's recruitment is surging

Yohan Traore
Yohan Traore (Rick Manahan)
Dan McDonald • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Analyst

A couple weeks ago at the Exposure Breakout event in Atlanta, Yohan Traore took the court for Southern Assault and had the type of dominant weekend that opened the eyes of college basketball coaches from coast to coast.

Traore, a 6-foot-11, 227-pound center, came to the United States seven months ago from France to play at Prolific Prep this season. He’s a really good athlete and a strong finisher inside. He’ll block shots and battle on the boards. He even showed that he’s comfortable playing outside of the paint as well.

Kansas, TCU and UC-Santa Barbara have jumped in with scholarship offers. Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Rutgers and Texas have started to show interest.

*****

MORE: Questions for the Iverson Classic | Storylines that will impact rankings week

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Top 30

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS 

Kansas: “They have a really good program. I don’t know much about NCAA schools because I’m from overseas. They have just said they want to win another championship and they want me on the team to develop me.”

TCU: “They have said a lot of the same things. They want to develop me and really want me on the team. They think they can help me get better.”

On schools he’d like to get an offer from: “Gonzaga would be one. I have a friend up there. I’ve watched Baylor a little bit this year, too. Auburn is another one.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION 

With his recruitment being so fresh, it’s hard to peg favorites in Traore’s recruitment as his list will likely expand in a hurry when college coaches can get back on the road and see him in person as opposed to a livestream. Given that he’s not from the United States, he said he’s open to going anywhere for school as long as it is the best fit for his long-term development. Look for Traore to make a big jump into the next update of the Rivals150 for the 2022 class.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZnJlbmNoLXByb2R1Y3QteW9oYW4tdHJhb3JlLXMtcmVjcnVpdG1l bnQtaXMtc3VyZ2luZyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZrYW5zYXMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZmcmVuY2gtcHJvZHVjdC15b2hhbi10cmFvcmUtcy1yZWNydWl0bWVudC1p cy1zdXJnaW5nJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK