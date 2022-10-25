On Tuesday afternoon, Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound shooting guard from Wichita, Kan., participated in his first media day at the University of Kansas.

“Of course, I’m excited,” said Kansas freshman Gradey Dick when asked about participating in KU’s media day on Tuesday afternoon. “I mean, it just shows that it's getting that much closer to the season and literally next week is when we have our first exhibition game, so all that excitement and buzz is around the campus.

“The transition has been great,” he added. “It's been pretty smooth. Obviously, there’s stuff to work out and stuff I’m still getting used to, but I think, once you get up on different levels of the game, from high school to college, there’s obviously going to be different things you’ve got to get used to.

“That one thing for me, you know, was just the pace of the game,” he continued. “Fortunately, I was playing at a pretty high pace with the traveling ball and high school, but when everyone is like that, every single day here, practice is what’s super beneficial, for me and the other guys around me.”

Dick, the Gatorade National High School Basketball Player of the Year and five-star prospect, committed to Kansas over serious interest from the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Wichita State, Xavier, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, SMU, TCU, Texas, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, and others.

During his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy, Dick, the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class, averaged 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Offensively, he shot 51.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from behind the arc.

Since arriving on campus, Dick has emerged as one of the most talked about players on KU's roster, regardless of class. Likely to earn a spot in the starting rotation when the season kicks off next month, Dick continues to impress head coach Bill Self.

Dick, while surrounded by a group of reporters on Tuesday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse, talked about what he’s been able to do, as a shooter, to impress Self.

“I think it's been my consistency,” said Dick. “A great shooter can't be any good without being consistent and getting good shots up every single day, so I think just being in the gym, and if he (Self) sees I’m in the gym, maybe when we don’t have practice or all those off hours, I think that makes him feel better about seeing me shoot and knock down shots.

“I have a pretty high release,” he added. “I’ve had that since I was a really young age. My mon, when she shoots, she kind of has that, too. When I was younger, I used to get it way back and was kind of making it a problem. As I got older and stronger, I can kind of keep it there without dipping and wasting time and just getting quick shots off. Obviously, made it hard to block.”