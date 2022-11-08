What a career opening night it was for Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard from Wichita, Kan. In helping No. 5 Kansas cruise past Omaha, 89-64, Dick scored a game-high 23 points, pulled down two rebounds, was credited with two steals, and one assist.

Minutes after the game, Norm Roberts talked about the performance of Gradey Dick.

“It does seem like it’s kind of easy to him,” said Roberts. “He has such a quick release. Our guys do a great job of finding him. He did a great job of being prepared to shoot, but he also made some shots in transition, attacking the hoop and those things. We need him to do that. He’s getting better defensively.

“He has to make sure that he keeps his head on a swivel because people are trying to back-door him and they do try to slide by him, but he’s getting better every day,” he added.

Just how good was Gradey Dick on Monday night? On a night when Kansas won its 50th consecutive home opener, Dick, in scoring 23 points, was 9-of-13 from the field, 4-of-6 from behind the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Dick, without question, was the best player on the court for much of the night.

Dick, following KU’s impressive victory over Omaha, talked about his season-opening performance.

“I just had a ton of adrenaline,” said Dick. “My voice is gone from yelling during the game. I grew up dreaming of this night and watching these guys before me wanting to be in their shoes. So, the fact I got the opportunity to do that is a dream come true.

“The start set us back but we trusted our coach, we trusted our playing style, and we were going to get it back,” he added. “There was obviously an emphasis on coming into this game with a faster start and even after half time getting back into it.”



