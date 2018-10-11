After what can only be described as an intense recruiting battle, Kansas landed its point guard of the future back on October 13, 2017. After a handful of official visits and serious interest from the likes of Arizona, Florida, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Villanova and others, Devon Dotson, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard from Charlotte, N.C., verbally committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

On Wednesday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com spoke to Dotson about his decision to give the nod to Kansas almost one year ago. “Yea, you can say that,” said Devon Dotson with a smile when asked if his decision came down to Kansas and Florida. “Just the relationship I have with the coaching staff (one of the reasons why I decided Kansas was the best fit). Coach (Bill) Self really formed a great bond with my family and when I took my visit, it felt right. “I love it here, so far,” he added. At Kansas, faces may change, but expectations remain the same. This year, expectations for the 2018-19 squad couldn’t be any higher. Gone are Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman. After two seasons of having Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham controlling the backcourt, Kansas is inexperienced in the backcourt, but extremely talented. Dotson, Quentin Grimes, Charlie Moore, and Marcus Garrett all have the ability to run the point for Kansas this season. Self, on Wednesday afternoon, provided a breakdown of the point guard position with the first exhibition game of the season looming.

“He (Charlie Moore) is a combo,” said Self. “We have actually made a living off of combo guards. Devonte' (Graham) was a combo, Frank (Mason III) was a combo, Mario (Chalmers) was a combo. We have had a couple of true points here; I thought Tyshawn (Taylor) for the most part was and Aaron Miles was one, but when you talk about (a) true point, I don't know that we have one in our program. “Devon has the most potential to become that and he will,” he added. “Charlie can play point and play it very well, but Charlie's mindset is to shoot the ball and score, which is a little bit different than what you would equate to a true point.” On the court, Dotson, who finished his prep-career as the No. 20 ranked player in the 2018 class, is, in a word, a killer shark on the hardwood. Without question, he has the ability to come at you in waves and can attack you all over the court. The thing that makes Dotson so special? Well, there really isn’t just one thing that you can point to, but many things when it comes to his abilities. He’s jet quick with the ball in his hands, can score from all three levels and can hurt you with his passing ability. Defensively, he’s going to harass you and frustrate you until the final buzzer sounds. It's going to take time for Dotson to make the adjustment from high school hoops to big-time college basketball, which is the case for a majority of prospects, even those considered the cream-of-the-crop . However, all of the tools are in place for Dotson to have a memorable freshman year in Lawrence. “I’m just going to do what Coach Self asks us to do,” said Dotson. “Push the pace and put pressure on defense. I need to play great defense and be a leader on the court and just lead. I love challenges like these. That’s just the type of person that I am. “I like to overcome obstacles and whatever comes in to play,” he added. “That’s just the type of person that I am, like I said, and I just can’t wait.”



Dotson was all smiles at his first media day JayhawkSlant.com