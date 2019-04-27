Friday night at Under Armour Association
The only live period during the month of April kicked off on Friday. Under Armour Association play kicked off inside HyVee Arena on Friday night and didn’t disappoint. From the setup inside to the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news