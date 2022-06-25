Friday Night Lights: Thoughts from the final camp

Over the last two weeks the Kansas coaches have had over 800 prospects on campus for their camps. That's an impressive number and exceeds last year's numbers.

One of the standouts was Kasen Weisman, a quarterback from Georgia, who had the coaches attention for much of the camp. Weisman holds several offers and has been the on the Jayhawks radar for a long time.

Go inside to read our camp update on the Friday Night Light event and what other players caught our attention.

