Game Recap: Baylor rolls Kansas 45-7 in Big 12 opener

Kansas gave up its second-straight loss of the season to Baylor Saturday afternoon, losing 45-7 on the home turf.

Led by starting quarterback Jason Bean, the Jayhawks offense couldn't seem to hold momentum for too long, even when sparked by a rare defensive stop. Bean completed 8 of 17 passes for 57 yards against the Bears.

Baylor's stuck with a run-heavy offense behind running back Abram Smith, who stacked up 122 yards on the day. Bean led the Jayhawks on the ground with 62 yards, behind him was true freshman Devin Neal with 33 yards.

The loss marks Kansas' first conference loss of the season and fourteenth straight against Baylor since 2007.



First Quarter:

Despite a forced 4th and 3 on the opening drive, Baylor marched down the field and scored on its opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Gerry Bohanon to Ben Sims.

Midway through the quarter, safety Kenny Logan Jr. forced a fumble that would be recovered by Kansas. This setup the Jayhawks' second offensive drive of the entire quarter.

Going three-and-out following the Baylor turnover, Kansas continued to struggle defensively. Bears running back Abram Smith posted 53 yards in the quarter alone.

Neal couldn't get much going for the Jayhawks, struggling to work his way inside for anything but short-yardage gains.

Second Quarter:

Finding themselves in the red zone at the start of the second quarter, Baylor opened the quarter with a goal-line touchdown rush from Gavin Yates.

Kansas made their second defensive stop of the day with 6:22 remaining in the first half, setting up another offensive opportunity to find some traction.

Jason Bean found a rhythm before halftime, leading the Jayhawks down the field and finding receiver Trevor Wilson for a 5-yard passing touchdown. Kansas made another defensive stand at the end of the half, regaining control of the football with 0:30 left on the clock.

Kansas headed into halftime trailing Baylor 14-7 but with momentum at their backs.

Third Quarter:

Receiving the second-half kick-off, Kansas did very little with the football on their first drive. Stalled by a hard sack on Jason Bean, the Bears turned around and pushed their lead to 21-7 following a 69-yard touchdown pass from Bohanon to R.J. Sneed.

Baylor added another on their following offensive drive, this time with an Abram Smith 4-yard touchdown rush, his first of the day. The Bears now held a 28-7 lead.

The Jayhawks forced another fumble late in the quarter, this time recovered by Kenny Logan Jr. Kansas drove the ball up to midfield but failed to find any opportunity to pick up some much-needed points.

Fourth Quarter:

Baylor took their ground-effective offense with them into the fourth quarter, capping off their first drive with a 9-yard touchdown rush from quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

Making a switch this quarter, Lance Leipold turned quarterback operations over to sophomore Jalon Daniels and senior Miles Kendrick. Neither quarterback motivated the offense and failed to cross midfield.

Baylor struck again midway through the fourth quarter, adding six off a 20-yard touchdown rush from Taye McWilliams. The Bears added a late field goal, rounding off the Jayhawks 45-7.

More to come in our postgame coverage.