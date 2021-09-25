Game Recap: Kansas drops Duke road test 52-33

Kansas moves to 1-3 after a 52-33 loss to Duke, giving up the Jayhawks third-straight loss of the 2021 season.

The Jayhawks failed to establish a consistent rushing attack, despite flashes from both sophomore Torry Locklin and true freshman Devin Neal.

Jason Bean completed 19 of 32 passes for 323 yards, finding light grooves with targets sophomore Trevor Wilson and super-senior Kwamie Lassiter II throughout the day.

First quarter:

Despite an early takeaway, the Kansas offense struggled to get much traction in the first quarter. Duke capitalized on a missed Jacob Borcilla field goal, putting up six on a 57-yard Mataeo Durant touchdown rush.

Borcila hit his next attempt, a 50-yard field goal cutting Duke’s lead to 4.

The Blue Devils’ luck wouldn’t last, as another turnover placed the ball back in Kansas’ hands heading into the second quarter.

Second quarter:

Catching steam early this quarter, the Jayhawks started moving the chains behind Locklin. Locklin catch a quick floater from Bean and took it to the house for a 20-yard touchdown, pushing Kansas out front 10-7.

Duke responded on the following drive, regaining the lead on 4-yard goal-line touchdown rush from quarterback Gunnar Holmberg. Kansas followed up the quick score with another touchdown from Locklin, who broke away for a 36-yard touchdown.

With KU ahead 17-14 with 6:24 left in the half, Holmberg completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jalon Calhoun.

Working back into Duke territory just before the half, Kansas seized the end zone once more on a 1-yard touchdown rush from Neal.

The Kansas defense made a strong stop on the following drive, securing the lead heading into the locker room.22

Third quarter:

Kansas opened the second half with a strong run from Neal, which set up an early red zone scoring opportunity.

Held to a field goal, KU pushed its lead to 27-21, but Duke’s offense dominated the remainder of the quarter.

Giving up his first interception of the day, Jason Bean handed the Blue Devils a touchdown drive that allowed for a sudden takeover.

Duke exited the third quarter leading 42-27.

Fourth quarter:

Kansas held Duke to a field goal on the Blue Devils’ initial drive and added a 61-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Lassiter to cut down the lead to 45-33 after a missed 2-point conversion.

The Blue Devils ate up a decent portion of the clock on the following drive, resulting in another rushing touchdown for Holmberg, pushing further ahead of the Jayhawks 52-33.

Despite finding themselves in the red zone with just over 5:00 to play, a Jason Bean interception in the end zone forfeited any last chance of adding an extra score to the board.

