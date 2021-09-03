Game Recap: Kansas edges past South Dakota 17-14

The Lance Leipold era of Kansas football kicked off with a 17-14 victory over South Dakota, earning the program's first win since 2019.

A Jason Bean-led offense made a quick score before the end of the second quarter, picking up some much-needed momentum after a slow first half.

Despite a late scare from the Coyotes, Kansas survived a long, fourth-quarter drive and found the end zone for six to pass by South Dakota.

First Quarter:

Struggling to get the ball moving early, few flashes came from the Jayhawks offense out of the gate. Starting quarterback Jason Bean made effective decisions on the ground, however, he completed just one pass before the end of the quarter.

On the defensive side, Brian Borland's unit held off the Coyotes' two red zone challenges. Making three fourth-down stops in the first quarter, Kansas limited South Dakota's rushing attack from making any ground.

Placing pressure on the pocket, super-senior Kyron Johnson made a hard hit on Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp, forcing a fumble.

Second Quarter:

Kansas started moving the chains a bit more in the second quarter. Bean opened up his arm some, completing 4 of 6 passes by the end of the half.

Still led by his footwork, Bean's scrambling ability seemed to be the only conversation point at times throughout the entire half. Despite some early success from Velton Gardner, the senior back struggle to find openings in the South Dakota wall.

True Freshman running back Devin Neal his X touches of his college career but failed to make any real traction for the offense.

The defense continued pressuring Camp in the pocket, forcing South Dakota to turn towards its inconsistent rushing attack. The Coyotes were unable to cross the 50-yard line during the entire quarter.

Late into the quarter, Jason Bean found redshirt freshman Lawrence Arnold for an 8-yard touchdown strike. Kansas exited the half with a 7-0 lead.

Third Quarter:

Kansas' offense came out of the locker room more assertive in the second half, with Velton Gardner finding some gaps for short-yardage runs.

This, combined with some Jason Bean connection to Kwamie Lassiter II placed the Jayhawks in the red zone on their first drive of the half. Stopped short on third down, Jacob Borcila put a 30-yard kick through to push Kansas ahead 10-0.

South Dakota responded, marching down the field for a 29-yard rushing touchdown from Shomari Lawrence, cutting Kansas' lead down to three.

But nearly as soon as things got close, a powerful 83-yard kickoff return from Kenny Logan Jr. set up the Jayhawks' offense in prime scoring territory. The Coyotes would stop a Jason Bean floater to Trevor Kardell on fourth and goal try.

Fourth Quarter:

South Dakota found success behind simple, on-the-ground yardage gains early in the quarter.

A failed fourth-down red zone try led to another scoring opportunity for the Coyotes after Kansas turned the ball over on downs. Travis Theis carried the ball 25 yards to the end zone, giving South Dakota a 14-10 lead with just 5:16 left in the half.

The Jayhawks made a quick turnaround, finding Mason Fairchild on a crucial fourth-down conversion with less than four minutes to play. Following the reception, Jason Bean rushed for a first down pickup, which included a targeting call placing the offense in a promising spot.

Jason Bean found Lawrence Arnold for a 16-yard touchdown catch, Bean and Arnold's second touchdown connection of the evening. Kansas reclaimed the lead, 17-14, with 1:12 to left on the clock.

With 0:37 left on the clock, a broken-up pass by Kenny Logan Jr. sealed the Jayhawks' first win in two years.

More to come in our postgame coverage.