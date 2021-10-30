Game Recap: Oklahoma State routs Kansas 55-3

Kansas (1-7, 0-5 Big 12) struggled to answer early against Oklahoma State Saturday night, dropping the Week 8 matchup 55-3 in Stillwater.

The Jayhawks posted 143 yards of total offense, including 99 yards on the ground in the blowout loss to the Cowboys. Starting KU quarterback Jason Bean went 3-10, for 10 total passing yards until being replaced by senior Miles Kendrick (6-8, 34 yards) in the third quarter.

1Q:

Opening the game with a punt, Kansas didn’t get off on the right note early. The Jayhawks let up 17 points in the first quarter alone, despite an initially forced turnover on downs during Oklahoma State’s first possession.

Bean’s two interceptions came in the first quarter, giving up back-to-back opportunities for Kansas to find the scoreboard after the Cowboys caught steam.

2Q:

Kansas couldn’t take advantage of any second-quarter opportunities on the ground, as Devin Neal (9-25) struggled to attack holes throughout the evening.

Heading into the locker room, Oklahoma State had established a comfortable 38-0 lead against the Jayhawks. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders kept the KU defense on its toes, completing 12-19 passes for 157 total passing yards and 2 TD’s on the night.

Oklahoma State relieved Sanders just before the half, sending in sophomore Shane Illingworth.

3Q:

Oklahoma State stayed in tune to open the second half, adding an almost immediate 12-yard passing touchdown from Illingworth to freshman receiver Bryson Green.

KU struggled to respond in the third quarter behind Miles Kendrick, who entered the game on Kansas’ first possession of the half. The Jayhawks’ first points came on a 45-yard field goal from Jacob Borcila late in the third quarter.

4Q:

Kendrick continued running operations for the Jayhawks’ offense into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t pick up much steam following the field goal. The senior threw his first interception of the game on KU’s quarter-opening possession, setting up a field goal for the Cowboys with 10:54 to play in the game.

The Jayhawks forced their second turnover on downs of the evening late in the fourth quarter, taking over the football with less than 2:00 to play after punting on their previous possession. Unable to find any points before the final bell, the Jayhawks punted away its final chance to score.

More to come in our postgame coverage.