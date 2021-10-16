Game Recap: Texas Tech defeats Kansas 41-14 on homecoming

Kansas dropped its homecoming matchup with Texas Tech 41-14 on Saturday, moving to 1-5 (0-3 Big 12) on the season.

The Jayhawks posted yards of 273 yards of total offense, including 145 yards on the ground in the loss to the Red Raiders.

Struggling to capitalize off some early momentum, Kansas' offense remained stagnant through the second quarter. Coming out at halftime, the Jayhawks' offensive limitations withheld any chance of a second-half comeback.

First quarter:

Receiving the opening kickoff, Texas Tech had the wheels moving early against the Kansas defense. A goal-line touchdown from senior quarterback Henry Colombi established a quick 7-0 lead for the Red Raiders.

Looking to respond, Kansas worked its way to the Red Raiders' 30-yard line. Stopped following a delay of game call, the Jayhawks missed a 47-yard field goal attempt to chip away at the Texas Tech lead.

Kansas junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. picked off Tech's Colombi on the following drive, shifting momentum back towards the Jayhawks just before the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter:

The shift from KU's defense wouldn't last long, as a high throw from junior quarterback Jason Bean landed in the hands of the Red Raiders' defense, marking Kansas' first turnover of the day. Capitalizing on the interception, Texas Tech added a field goal to its lead to move ahead 10-0.

Midway through the quarter, Texas Tech pushed its lead to 17-0 on a 9-yard touchdown rush from junior Erik Ezukanma.

Kansas continued struggling through the air behind Jason Bean, who completed just 4 passes in the first half. Unable to move the chains late in the half, the Jayhawks punted away for the second time.

Pushing into Kansas territory again after forcing the punt, the Red Raiders tagged on another touchdown, this time from sophomore Myles Price or a 7-yard score. Texas Tech held a 24-0 lead heading into the locker room.