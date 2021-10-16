Game Recap: Texas Tech defeats Kansas 41-14 on homecoming
Kansas dropped its homecoming matchup with Texas Tech 41-14 on Saturday, moving to 1-5 (0-3 Big 12) on the season.
The Jayhawks posted yards of 273 yards of total offense, including 145 yards on the ground in the loss to the Red Raiders.
Struggling to capitalize off some early momentum, Kansas' offense remained stagnant through the second quarter. Coming out at halftime, the Jayhawks' offensive limitations withheld any chance of a second-half comeback.
First quarter:
Receiving the opening kickoff, Texas Tech had the wheels moving early against the Kansas defense. A goal-line touchdown from senior quarterback Henry Colombi established a quick 7-0 lead for the Red Raiders.
Looking to respond, Kansas worked its way to the Red Raiders' 30-yard line. Stopped following a delay of game call, the Jayhawks missed a 47-yard field goal attempt to chip away at the Texas Tech lead.
Kansas junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. picked off Tech's Colombi on the following drive, shifting momentum back towards the Jayhawks just before the end of the first quarter.
Second quarter:
The shift from KU's defense wouldn't last long, as a high throw from junior quarterback Jason Bean landed in the hands of the Red Raiders' defense, marking Kansas' first turnover of the day. Capitalizing on the interception, Texas Tech added a field goal to its lead to move ahead 10-0.
Midway through the quarter, Texas Tech pushed its lead to 17-0 on a 9-yard touchdown rush from junior Erik Ezukanma.
Kansas continued struggling through the air behind Jason Bean, who completed just 4 passes in the first half. Unable to move the chains late in the half, the Jayhawks punted away for the second time.
Pushing into Kansas territory again after forcing the punt, the Red Raiders tagged on another touchdown, this time from sophomore Myles Price or a 7-yard score. Texas Tech held a 24-0 lead heading into the locker room.
Third quarter:
Despite receiving the ball following halftime, Kansas couldn't open the second half with any spark. Texas Tech followed up the three-and-out with a long drive spanning 11 plays through 4 minutes, resulting in a 5-yard touchdown rush from freshman Donovan Smith.
Kansas made a little headway on the following drive, moving the sticks behind Trevor Wilson and Devin Neal, but Bean couldn't connect on a fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs.
Taking over at their own 43, the Red Raiders continued rolling the Kansas defense. Colombi found Travis Koontz for a short 2-yard touchdown pass, bulking up Tech's lead to 38-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Fourth quarter:
Kansas' offensive woes stretched into the fourth quarter. Bean's offense couldn't find a groove through the air and punted back to Texas Tech to start the final quarter.
The Red Raiders were held to a 48-yard field goal on the following drive, running up the score 41-0 over the Jayhawks.
On the next offensive drive for Kansas, senior Miles Kendrick entered the game at quarterback. Giving touches to sophomore Amauri Pesek-Hickson, the Jayhawks worked their ground attack up to the Red Raiders' 14-yard line.
With 0:56 to play, Miles Kendrick connected with Luke Grimm for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Following the kickoff to Texas Tech, a fumble returned possession to Kansas during the final seconds.
Looking to steal one more score away from the Raiders' defense, Miles Kendrick carried the ball up to the Texas Tech 13-yard line for a first down. Kendrick found redshirt freshman Lawrence Arnold in the left corner of the end zone for another touchdown, cutting down KU's deficit to 41-14 before the end of regulation.
More to come in our postgame coverage.