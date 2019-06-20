As Luke Meadows is filling out the recruiting board for offensive linemen, he is going back to an area he is familiar with. This weekend the Jayhawks will get an official visit from Garrett Jones, an offensive lineman from Berrien Springs, Mich.

The Kansas staff hasn’t targeted a lot of players from the Michigan area, but Jones is different because of his relationship with Meadows.

Meadows was hired by Les Miles after serving as the offensive line coach at Eastern Michigan.

“He was recruiting me when he was there,” Jones said. “Then he left and went to Kansas, and still recruited me, and then that's when everything fell into place.”

Jones said Meadows told him he likes how he finishes every play. This spring Meadows and Les Miles extended him a scholarship offer.

“He's a great dude we click pretty well,” Jones said of Meadows. “He has a good sense of humor, and I just think he's a great coach.”

The trip to Lawrence will be his first in the state of Kansas. He’s heard a lot about the program from both Meadows and Miles.

“I'm just looking forward to it and I'm excited,” he said. “I can't wait to experience what Kansas is all about, seeing Coach Miles and meeting the whole staff. I want to see the entire campus. I'm really looking forward to it.”

At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds Jones is athletic enough to project to different positions on the line. He said Meadows like him as an interior player either guard or center.

Jones wants to find a school that offers his major and doesn’t want to wait too long in making a decision for his college future.

“A school has to have want I want to study, which is sports medicine or something close to it,” he said. “I have to click on a personal level with the coaches because I have a goofy personality, so I like to have the same kind of coaches with a good personality, and a good sense of humor. It is more than just football, it's family as well, so I have to fit in there as well.”

Jones said he wants to make a decision before he starts his senior season.