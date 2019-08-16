Gavin Potter was a popular hit for KU fans when he announced his college decision. Potter, an all-state linebacker from Oklahoma, was figured by many recruiting sites to be a Kansas State lean.

He announced he was going to Kansas. Not Kansas State.

He donned a Kansas State sweatshirt, switched to a Texas Tech shirt, then unveiled KU across his chest. Asked if he thought Kansas State fans would remember the signing day announcement, he gave a candid response.

“I don't really know, and I'm not really concerned,” he said. “I just thought it would be fun. I just thought it was going to be between me and my school. I didn't think it was going to blow up the way it did. I just thought all the people at my school know I joke around, so I just went in there and just had fun. It blew up. I was like, ‘Wow, I didn't know it was going do that.’”

Les Miles said in his media day press conference that Potter was one of the true freshmen standing out in fall camp.

Potter started out as an outside linebacker but moved inside.

This has been a learning experience for Potter who played quarterback in high school until his senior season. Playing quarterback helped him understand defenses better and adjust to the move to inside linebacker.

“I actually played outside in high school, my senior year,” he said. “Before that, I played quarterback. So, going from quarterback it has helped me a lot. Just seeing the offensive schemes, knowing what an offense wants to do on what down, knowing how far they need to get, and what plays that they would do has helped me.”

Playing on the outside allowed Potter freedom to chase the ball, but moving to the inside has changed his assignments.

“It's definitely different,” he said. “Especially going from high school to here. The linemen are big, strong and fast. I mean, there's a huge difference. Once the linemen get their hands on you here, it's a lot different than when they get their hands on you in high school. It's something I've got to adjust to.”