There were two good things that happened for Kansas football on Saturday.

They landed one of their long-time targets in linebacker Trey Staley and Chidera Uzo-Diribe will still be around to coach him.

When Staley decided to commit to the Jayhawks, he called Uzo-Diribe to tell him the news and he avoided an accident.

“I called coach Uzo to tell him I made my decision,” Staley said. “When I told him I was committing he said he was driving and almost drove off the road. I just talked to him the day before and I told him I was excited to come up and meet the family.”

Staley said he told Uzo-Diribe he was going to start his day off with good news and then committed. The Jayhawks have been near the top of his list for a while and Staley was thinking about making his decision this week.

“I've been thinking about it the past couple days, but I never knew how I was going to say it or whatever, but when I woke up it just felt right,” he said.