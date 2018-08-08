Get $99 in FREE KU gear for signing up, upgrading to Jayhawk Slant
Our best deal is back! If you are a new user and sign up for an annual subscription to Jayhawk Slant you will receive $99 back in KU gear. If you are a monthly subscriber and want to upgrade to an annual subscription you will qualify for the promotion.
There are two categories users can sign up. If you have never signed up with your email then you are considered a new user.
If at any time in the past you registered with your email and have a user name then you are a returning user. Or if you are a monthly subscriber and want to move to annual subscription
If you have never signed upfor Jayhawk Slant or Rivals.com then you are a new user. You can fill out your information and start your new subscription BY GOING HERE
If you are a registered user and at any time have signed up for a user name or a monthly subscriber looking to upgrade you can fill out your information and start your new subscription BY GOING HERE (see below for code to enter)
NOTE: In the Promotional Code box enter GETGEAR99
- In the past this promotion has filled up fast. This offer is valid for as long as supplies last.
- Payments are processed one day after sign up. Once that is done successfully, we’ll send you the code within 72 hours.
- It is important to enter a current, valid email address. This is how you will receive the $99 gift code.
There are close to 2,000 items to choose from in the KU team store. To take a look at the items available in the store click the store image below.