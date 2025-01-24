Get to know the No. 7 ranked Houston Cougars

No. 12 Kansas plays host to No. 7 Houston on Saturday. The Cougars enter the game with a perfect 7-0 record in conference play.
For a closer look at the Houston Cougars, click here.
No. 12 Kansas plays host to No. 7 Houston on Saturday. The Cougars enter the game with a perfect 7-0 record in conference play.
For a closer look at the Houston Cougars, click here.
Trailing by 14 points in the first half, No. 12/11 Kansas rallied to defeat TCU, 74-61 in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.
Nate Sims committed to Kansas on Wednesday night and said he grew up a KU fan.
No. 12/11 Kansas and TCU are closing in on tipoff from Schollmaier Arena.
No. 12 Kansas hits the road to face TCU on Wednesday night. For a closer at the Horned Frogs, come inside.
Trailing by 14 points in the first half, No. 12/11 Kansas rallied to defeat TCU, 74-61 in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.
Nate Sims committed to Kansas on Wednesday night and said he grew up a KU fan.