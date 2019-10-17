News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 12:50:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gethro Muscadin breaks down decision to attend Kansas

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Bill Self and his staff received some big news on the recruiting front. Gethro Muscadin, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky., verbally committed to Kansas on Thur...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}