Gethro Muscadin breaks down decision to attend Kansas
Bill Self and his staff received some big news on the recruiting front. Gethro Muscadin, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky., verbally committed to Kansas on Thur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news