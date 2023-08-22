Gildersleeve recalled his time playing division-three football and not having the resources to do what he’s been able to do nutritionally for his players at Kansas. Now he’s taking full advantage of the staff that he’s allowed to have at KU.

“If you look at that, we emphasize that a ton with nutritional education, supplementation,” Gildersleeve said. “As you know, once again, it was just a main point of what we emphasized for the entire year. I think that was a huge part of some of the transformation as you saw was that piece of nutrition. Stacey Potter and her staff just do a great job with helping us with that stuff.”

The most important part of the improvement according to Gildersleeve was nutrition. Creating a leaner, while also stronger team has been the challenge, but the emphasis on nutrition has sparked the change in the right way.

“We went from our first year here we had 22 guys on the roster that could run 20 plus miles per hour,” Gildersleeve said. “Going into the last season we had 42 guys that could run 20 plus miles per hour. Going into this August we have 69 guys in the roster now they're running over 20 miles an hour.”

The biggest goal of the offseason for Gildersleeve and his staff was to increase the team speed and improve nutrition. The Jayhawks succeeded on that front according to Gildersleeve, who was happy to see players increase their top speeds.

Director of sport performance Matt Gildersleeve is one of the most important behind the scenes faces within the Kansas football program. He’s had a busy offseason that included getting a new weight room that he calls his “dream house.”

Gildersleeve: “Strong is strong enough”

Gildersleeve has seen some impressive numbers be put up by his players, but knows that there’s a chance that too much of an emphasis on getting stronger could be detrimental.

“To me, I think there's an ideal strength,” Gildersleeve said. “There's guys like him are, guys like Devin Neal. Those guys are at a point where if you can power clean 350 do you need the power clean 365? Is that what's going to take you to the next level becoming a football player or is it more specific football skill acquisition that's going to help you? Is the weight room really that piece of it or is it more things we do on the field? I think that's a question we're always trying to answer.”

Neal isn’t the only one who has shown that he’s at an ideal strength so far this season. Linebacker JB Brown impressed Gildersleeve when he stepped into the squat rack.

“JB's a guy that he squatted 600 pounds at a speed I've never seen in my entire career,” Gildersleeve said. “I was like, ‘Yeah. He's done for the day. That's good. That's all we need to see.’"

The whole point of stopping the athletes when they’ve shown that they’re at their ideal strength is to make sure that they’re still able to do everything they’ll want to bring to the field. Too much of an emphasis on the weightroom can be costly, and Gildersleeve fully understands that.

“I don't care what position you play, at the end of the day, I've still never seen a squat rack on a 50-yard-line,” Gildersleeve said. “We've got to be able to move. If we can't move then nothing we do is worth the squeeze.”





Update on freshman class in weight room

Perhaps the most important place for freshmen may be the weight room. There are a lot of different backgrounds that come into the program, but Gildersleeve has taken note of the overall presence that the freshman class has brought.

“I'll tell you what I'm most impressed with this freshman class is probably that as far as these guys they love football,” Gildersleeve said. “There's a lot in this generation of athlete in general, there's so many things that come with the things you get and what it gives you outside of this.

"Sometimes it becomes less about the actual game. With this freshman class I'd say that's by far what I'm most excited about. You just get this feeling they love football.”

With the love of football, the new Jayhawks are having to learn how to get used to the everyday process of playing at the power five level.

“I'm super excited for how this class continues to develop in all regards by their habits, the way they go about it,” Gildersleeve said. “That's always the first thing, because for us it's guys come in with certain levels of expectations.”

Some freshmen have had a tougher adjustment than others, but Gildersleeve is preparing them for even more hard work to come.

“Taylor Davis has told me about 10 times that this is the hardest thing he's ever done in his life,” Gildersleeve said. “I said, ‘We're just getting started buddy.’”